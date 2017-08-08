Nite Jewel, GZA and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Nite Jewel

Wednesday, Aug. 9

PLAN A: Of Ennui, Half Eaten, Battery Point, Heirgloom @ Soda Bar. Earlier this year, we handed Of Ennui the honor of ExtraSpecialGood in our Local Music Issue based on their heavy, noisy and just a little dreamy layered-guitar sound. Catch up with one of the best local bands of the moment. PLAN B: Creepseed, Matt Lamkin and the Confirmation, Jimmy Ruelas @ Belly Up Tavern. More great local music! Creepseed is a dark, garagey project that’s loud but catchy, which are two great things for a band to be.

Thursday, Aug. 10

PLAN A: Daedelus, Wylie Cable, Eraserfase, Goodnight Cody, Mystery Cave @ SPACE. Los Angeles’ Daedelus has been making innovative beat-driven music for a long time. He’s hard to miss, what with his sideburns and bespoke attire, but it’s his psychedelic, whimsical electronic sounds are even more fascinating. PLAN B: Steel Panther @ House of Blues. Or you could opt for the lowbrow: Steel Panther is unapologetically schlocky. Their over-the-top butt-rock antics aren’t subtle, nor are they sophisticated. But goddamn if they’re not fun.

Friday, Aug. 11

PLAN A: Nite Jewel, Geneva Jacuzzi, Harriet Brown @ The Casbah. Nite Jewel’s music is dreamy, danceable and, in some of her best moments, impossibly smooth. But then again, when collaborating with Dam-Funk, Los Angeles’ Ramona Gonzalez can bring the grooves as well. She’s a versatile musician who’ll get you dancing one way or another. PLAN B: The Creepy Creeps, The Bassics, DJ Jello Biafra @ Soda Bar. The Creepy Creeps and The Bassics are two great local live groups, which you should already know about. Jello Biafra is DJing this show so let’s not bury the lede here. See some great bands, hear a punk legend’s record collection. BACKUP PLAN: The White Buffalo @ Del Mar Racetrack.

Saturday, Aug. 12

PLAN A: GZA, Sims, Boon League, Ruslan KD @ Music Box. If GZA did nothing beyond 1995’s Liquid Swords, he’d still earn every bit of acclaim that’s come his way. He’s also a veteran member of Wu-Tang Clan and an all-around hip-hop all star. Plus he can kick your ass in a chess game. PLAN B: Band Aparte, Glass Spells, Forest Forest, Soft Lions, The Kathys, Twin Ritual, Low Points @ Soda Bar. This show is another edition of Glass Spells’ “Disco Goth” shows, in which they line up a long list of bands to get a dark dance party going on the weekend. A band after my own heart.

Sunday, Aug. 13

PLAN A: Meat Wave, Dasher, Rad Payoff @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on Indiana punks Dasher, whose hardcore style is intense and a little psychedelic. At the show, make sure to stick around for Chicago noise-rock outfit Meat Wave, who have been one of my favorite contemporary bands for a couple years. PLAN B: Systems Officer, Hexa, Montalban Quintet @ The Casbah. Systems Officer, fronted by Pinback’s Zach Smith, slowed down for a while but has been more active as of late. This is great news, since Smith’s songwriting is top notch and the band has some of the best musicians in town.

Monday, Aug. 14

PLAN A: Fake Tides, Bad Kids, Perra Galga @ The Casbah. Imperial Beach group Fake Tides know their way around a great guitar tone, not to mention a stellar pop melody. If you dig the jangle of Real Estate or Mac DeMarco, then you’ll love these guys.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

PLAN A: The Alarm, Manual Scan @ The Casbah. I’ll admit that I didn’t even know The Alarm were still around. For the uninitiated, the UK new wave group had their share of ‘80s hits that recalled the likes of U2 (“The Stand”) and Springsteen (“Rescue Me”). I was reminded recently just how anthemic those songs are, and this is a great chance to hear them played in a small venue. BACKUP PLAN: Secret Drum Band, INUS, Necking @ Soda Bar.