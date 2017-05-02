Oddisee, Diet Cig and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Oddisee

Wednesday, May 3

PLAN A: AJ Froman, Cardinal Moon, Brothers Weiss @ Music Box. The best way to begin your week (yeah, it’s Wednesday, but bear with me) is with some local jams. AJ Froman blends epic progressive rock with psychedelia and Latin sounds, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but is definitely entertaining.

Thursday, May 4

PLAN A: Tim Kasher, Allison Weiss, The Oxen @ The Casbah. I’ve been a fan of Tim Kasher’s since he was releasing records with Cursive in the early ‘00s. While his solo material doesn’t rock quite as hard, it definitely has witty wordplay and knack for melody. PLAN B: Charly Bliss, Upset, Dime Novels @ Soda Bar. Charly Bliss is a young band worth keeping an eye on. They have a big, fuzzy indie rock sound built on super-catchy pop melodies. They’re new, but they’ve already got their share of excellent songs. BACKUP PLAN: Cosmonauts, Spooky Cigarette, Svelte @ Space.

Friday, May 5

PLAN A: Oddisee, Good Compny, Oliver St. Louis @ Music Box. D.C. emcee Oddisee has built up a pretty impressive discography of a dozen studio albums and mixtapes full of buttery-smooth flows and breezy, boom-bap production. If you like young emcees that can appreciate old-school sounds, then Oddisee is the kind of dude you should be listening to. BACKUP PLAN: La Diabla, Thee Commons, The Sleepwalkers @ The Casbah.

Saturday, May 6

PLAN A: Diet Cig, Lisa Prank @ The Irenic. Diet Cig’s music is easy to like. It’s accessible, tuneful, youthful indie rock that most strongly speaks to people much younger than me. Not that I let that get in the way of enjoying some wonderful pop music, of course. PLAN B: The Weeks, Lonely Biscuits @ Soda Bar. For a slightly more straightforward, dude-approved power pop sound, check out The Weeks, who I imagine Kings of Leon might sound like if they weren’t so awful.

Sunday, May 7

PLAN A: Flaming Lips, Klangstof @ Observatory North Park. The Flaming Lips have been spending a lot of their time covering other people’s albums lately, but I won’t let that get in the way of recommending a band who never fails to put on a hell of a show. They do spectacle right, and considering they’ve written a lot of great songs, even better.

Monday, May 8

PLAN A: Batwings, Distant Beds, Ric Scales, Sonny Kay DJ Set @ SPACE. Three One G’s Planet B night has moved from Blonde to SPACE, and its inaugural event features the spastic punk of Batwings and a DJ set from punk vet Sonny Kay, who is also, as it turns out, releasing a book. PLAN B: Beira, Chiefs, X Suns, No-Knock Raid @ Til-Two Club. San Diego does, in fact, have some heavy as fuck doom metal bands. Beira is one of those bands, with a catalog of songs that rarely dip below 10 minutes apiece, and always destroy.

Tuesday, May 9

PLAN A: At the Drive-In, Le Butcherettes @ SOMA. Read my feature this week on veteran El Paso post-hardcore band At the Drive-In, who broke up for a decade and then returned with the same energy and drive that made us love them in the first place. They have a new album too, so expect some new material as well. PLAN B: Amigo, State to State, Chiefs @ The Casbah. For a smaller show, but nonetheless a loud one, check out local stoner rock outfit Amigo, who are sure to bring some powerful guitar licks and low-end thunder to this Tuesday night riff fest.