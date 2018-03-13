Oh Sees, A$AP Ferg and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by John Dwyer Oh Sees

Wednesday, March 14

PLAN A: Oh Sees, Prettiest Eyes @ Belly Up Tavern. It seems like every new band in America is influenced by John Dwyer’s long-running psych-rock outfit Oh Sees. But none compare to the original, who always put on a fiery, trippy and high-energy rock show. PLAN B: Luke Rathborne, J. Hofstee, Mess of Fun @ Soda Bar. Luke Rathborne has a tuneful, jangly pop sound in the vein of Kevin Morby. And though he hasn’t released an album in about four years, I expect we’ll be hearing some good new material from him soon.

Thursday, March 15

PLAN A: A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, IDK @ House of Blues. I can’t keep track of every A$AP out there, but Ferg’s got one of the stronger track records. He’ll be joined by Florida rapper Denzel Curry, who has released some hard-hitting, dark trap that shouldn’t be slept on. PLAN B: Whipstriker, Negative Vortex, Mysticism, Christ Killer @ Til-Two Club. Whipstriker are a Brazilian speed-metal band with riffs and attitude seemingly straight out of the ’80s. The songs are fun, though, and those riffs are badass. BACKUP PLAN: Mac Ayres, Cehryl, Psalm @ Soda Bar.

Friday, March 16

PLAN A: The Redwoods Revue w/ The Midnight Pine, Birdy Bardot, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, The Heavy Guilt @ The Casbah. The bands that make up the Redwoods collective are pretty ubiquitous in San Diego at the moment, but it’s that way for a reason. They’re really fucking good. And for this show, they’re releasing a book that Redwoods founder Al Howard collaborated on with his mother, which features lyrics and illustrations. PLAN B: Soul-Junk, Pistolita, Miss New Buddha, Lion Cut, Daniel Crawford and the Unkind Ravens, Kenseth Thibideau, Sumatraban @ Soda Bar. It’s another family affair! This is a showcase of bands associated with Singing Serpent Studios, including the recently reunited Pistolita and owner Glenn Galloway’s long-running Soul-Junk project. BACKUP PLAN: Schizophonics, Pinkeye, Dirty Pennies @ Bar Pink.

Saturday, March 17

PLAN A: Blockhead, Yppah @ Soda Bar. Blockhead is a hip-hop producer whose beats have been featured on albums by Aesop Rock and Illogic. His instrumental soundscapes are consistently psychedelic, kaleidoscopic and a lot of fun. PLAN B: Nebula Drag, Dali’s Llama, Ritual Potion, Condor @ Tower Bar. Local group Nebula Drag’s stoner rock is particularly cosmic and massive, which is a pretty awesome thing to hear. Make sure to wear earplugs, though, because they make some serious noise on their way into space. BACKUP PLAN: Ariel Levine, Imagery Machine, Sister Speak @ Bar Pink.

Sunday, March 18

PLAN A: Shopping, French Vanilla @ Whistle Stop. Those who missed it should go back and read my feature on UK trio Shopping, who play a rhythm-centric, danceable punk style that’s downright infectious. BACKUP PLAN: Wsprgrl, Matize, Sempra Sol @ The Casbah.

Monday, March 19

PLAN A: San Diego Music Awards @ House of Blues. The San Diego Music Awards is one of the few times you’ll find hundreds of local musicians all under the same roof, so it’s worth going to check out performances from the likes of Sure Fire Soul Ensemble and Trouble in the Wind while cheering on this year’s winners. PLAN B: Chrome, Teach Me, Hurricane Kate @ The Merrow. For a much weirder evening, catch noisy sci-fi punks Chrome, who began putting out fuzzy, intense and tweaked records back in the ’70s. It’ll kick ass in a strange and disorienting way. BACKUP PLAN: Liza Anne, Valley Queen @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, March 20

PLAN A: The Parker Meridien, 10-19, Jumbotron @ The Merrow. Just one night after making an appearance at the San Diego Music Awards, The Parker Meridien are playing a headlining set of their funky, full-band hip-hop. Parker Edison’s sometimes partner 10-19 will also be there, so some collaboration isn’t totally out of the question.