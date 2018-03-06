Palm, U.S. Girls and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Colin Medley U.S. Girls

Wednesday, March 7

PLAN A: Jake Najor and the Moment of Truth, Smoota @ Bar Pink. Jake Najor’s played in countless bands in San Diego, and anyone who hasn’t seen one needs to get out of the house more. He’s debuting his new band at this show, which will definitely be a funky one. BACKUP PLAN: Abyss X, Hounds, Japanese Emoticon, John Jolley @ SPACE.

Thursday, March 8

PLAN A: Protomartyr, Shame, Miss New Buddha @ SPACE. Protomartyr is one of my favorite bands of the past five years, thanks to their consistently great, dark post-punk records. They’re playing with UK group Shame, who graced our cover last week and will provide a kickass set of their own. PLAN B: U.S. Girls, Trip Advisor @ Soda Bar. U.S. Girls’ new album, In a Poem Unlimited, is an early favorite record for 2018, full of high-energy disco songs tackling issues of sex, gender and imbalances of power. This already looks like a night full of tough decisions. PLAN C: Antibalas, Here Lies Man @ Belly Up Tavern. This night is so stacked, I’m playing the Plan C card. Antibalas are carrying the torch for Afrobeat with politically-charged songs that bring some serious funk.

Friday, March 9

PLAN A: Palm, The Spirit of the Beehive, Rob Crow (acoustic) @ SPACE. Palm is the kind of band whose guitars don’t sound like guitars. They make catchy, albeit unconventional pop in the vein of Deerhoof and Battles, and it’s a hell of a lot of fun. PLAN B: American Nightmare, Torso, Fireburn, Spiritual Cramp @ Brick by Brick. Hardcore fans should be well acquainted with American Nightmare, a Boston band of miscreants fronted by Wes Eisold, now of Cold Cave. Get there early for Spiritual Cramp, who does old-school punk with a fresh approach. BACKUP PLAN: Talib Kweli, DJ Bar1ne @ Music Box.

Saturday, March 10

PLAN A: ‘San Diego Freak Out’ w/ Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Wild Wild Wets, The Mad Walls, Creepseed, Bad Kids, Spooky Cigarette, The Kabbs @ The Casbah. The quarterly San Diego Freak Out is always a great time, loaded with trippy bands and cool visuals. Based on the lineup, this one will be full of great psych-rock sets from beginning to end. PLAN B: Therapy, HEAT, Karbonite @ Teros Gallery. Therapy’s a relatively new band featuring members of Age of Collapse, and their heavy-as-fuck hardcore is extremely intense. Prepare for some seriously bruising sounds. BACKUP PLAN: Homeless Sexuals, Bosswitch, Half Car Garage @ Black Cat Bar.

Sunday, March 11

PLAN A: Wolves in the Throne Room, CHRCH, Abyssal @ Brick by Brick. Wolves in the Throne Room are one of the first black metal bands I ever got into, so I highly endorse their atmospheric but still intense and ominous approach. It’s epic, dark and overwhelming. PLAN B: Kate Bush Dance Party w/ Baby Bushka @ The Casbah. I’m extremely selective about cover or tribute shows. But Kate Bush is the greatest, and Baby Bushka, which comprises a bunch of local singers and musicians, will no doubt do her music justice. BACKUP PLAN: Guantanamo Baywatch, No Parents, Honey Pot, Sixes @ Blonde.

Monday, March 12

PLAN A: Peaking Lights, Minor Gems, Oak Palace @ Blonde. Peaking Lights are a duo that make cool, psychedelic dub-pop that’s danceable but strange in the best way. It’s heavy on effects and spacious sounds, but still grooves.

Tuesday, March 13

PLAN A: Sara Petite, The Hiroshima Mockingbirds, Euphoria Brass Band, Bad Kids @ The Casbah. The San Diego Music Awards are just around the corner, and this showcase is a good way to get acquainted with some of the best bands in town. It’s also free, which is pretty hard to pass up.