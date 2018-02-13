Pearl Charles, Grails and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Dana Trippe Pearl Charles

Wednesday, Feb. 14

PLAN A: Pearl Charles, Acid Tongue @ Soda Bar. Pearl Charles is one of my favorite new singer/songwriters. She has a style that mixes dreamy, contemporary pop with a classic ‘70s folk-rock approach and a slight touch of twang. It’s wonderful. PLAN B: Chuck Ragan, Jesse LaMonaca, Brett Newski @ The Casbah. Our web editor Ryan Bradford already wrote a bit about this show in the Spotlight column, but former Hot Water Music frontman Chuck Ragan has gone into rootsy Springsteen mode as a solo artist, and I’m into it.

Thursday, Feb. 15

PLAN A: Mary Timony plays Helium, Allison Crutchfield @ The Casbah. Read my feature this week on Mary Timony, an indie rock veteran who’s playing the music of her ‘90s-era band Helium for the first time in decades. That music happens to be really good, so don’t miss this rare opportunity. PLAN B: Mammoth Grinder, Cave Bastard, Therapy, Heat @ SPACE. A band named Mammoth Grinder would be very disappointing if they didn’t make an unholy ruckus, so it’s a good thing they do. It’s gnarly, thrashy death metal that goes for the jugular. BACKUP PLAN: Doug Tuttle, Sam Kogon, Summer Knowledge @ Blonde.

Friday, Feb. 16

PLAN A: Dead To Me, Horror Squad, DFMK, Kira Jari, Muscle Dungeon, Se Vende, Allweather, Night Danger @ Soda Bar. Awesome Fest is happening all weekend at various venues in San Diego, and this is the first night of punk rock mischief. Don’t miss Tijuana band DFMK, whose peppy hardcore is super fun. PLAN B: Western Settings, Civil War Rust, The Lucky Eejits, Typesetter, Toy Zoo, The Trashies, Clown Sounds, Marriage Material @ SPACE. Even more Awesome Fest. Even more punk. Oi!

Saturday, Feb. 17

PLAN A: You Are Going to Hate This Fest w/ The Frights, Diet Cig, Jeff Rosenstock, Together Pangea @ SOMA. Local favorites The Frights just announced they’ve signed with Epitaph Records and they’re celebrating with a big party featuring a bunch of great bands, including twee-pop duo Diet Cig and epic punk songwriter Jeff Rosenstock. PLAN B: Ha Ha Tonka, The Heavy Guilt @ The Casbah. For something a bit mellower, but with plenty of grit, catch these two rootsy rock ‘n’ roll bands and vibe out. BACKUP PLAN: Nowhereland, The Oxen, Sweet Myths @ The Merrow.

Sunday, Feb. 18

PLAN A: Samiam, Odd Robot, Adult Magic, Racquet Club, Squarecrow, Never Old Bones, The Stupid Daikini @ Soda Bar. Sunday is the last night of Awesome Fest and features some of its best bands, like Samiam, a pioneering emo band who’s been making intense feelings sound catchy since the late ‘80s. PLAN B: Iron Chic, Turkish Techno, The Chinchees, Chagrin, Maniac, The Drowns, The Dodges @ The Office. Get the punk rock party started early with this Awesome Fest matinee, headlined by the excellent Iron Chic, who remind me of Superchunk with gang vocals.

Monday, Feb. 19

PLAN A: Grails, Chuck Johnson @ Soda Bar. Post-rock outfit Grails aren’t super prolific, nor do they tour a whole lot. So when they come to town, one should make a point of being treated to their soaring, cinematic creations in person. PLAN B: Bully, Melkbelly @ The Casbah. Nashville band Bully are sort of grungy, definitely catchy and exploding with energy. Their album Losing was an underrated gem from 2017; go listen to it and then rock the fuck out at their live show.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

PLAN A: Palehound, Weaves, Exasperation @ Soda Bar. Palehound was recently a New York Times crossword clue, which was weird. But what’s not weird is the Boston group’s tuneful indie rock, which belongs on everybody’s next mixtape. PLAN B: Tune-Yards, Sudan Archives @ Observatory North Park. I’m not the biggest Tune-Yards fan, though they do put on a good show. However, I absolutely adore Sudan Archives, and I’m stoked that she’s playing a stage this size. Watch and be mesmerized. BACKUP PLAN: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Steady Holiday @ The Casbah.