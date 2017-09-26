Perfume Genius, Ms. Lauryn Hill and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Inez & Vinoodh Perfume Genius

Wednesday, Sept. 27

PLAN A: Zombie Barbie, Ultima Circo, Darks of Heaven @ The Merrow. We’re getting closer to Halloween, so why not get the week started with some kitchy, horror-themed machine punk? ‘Tis the season.

Thursday, Sept. 28

PLAN A: Perfume Genius, Kristin Kontrol @ House of Blues. Perfume Genius’ No Shape is a lovely album of art pop that’s reminiscent of Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel. Big shoes to fill, I realize, but Genius’ Mike Hadreas is holding his own. PLAN B: Black Star @ Observatory North Park. Despite announcing his retirement, Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) is back with his onetime musical partner Talib Kweli for a reboot of their Black Star project. They only released one album back in 1998, but it’s incredible. BACKUP PLAN: Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Petyr, Los Shadows, DJs Mike Turi and Andrew McGranahan @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Sept. 29

PLAN A: Quali, Witness 9, Runs Deep, DJ Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop. Quali is one of the best shoegaze/noise pop groups in town, and they’re releasing a new album. This also happens to be the launch of new label Sensitive, so this’ll be the start of something cool in San Diego. PLAN B: Benjamin Booker, She Keeps Bees @ Belly Up Tavern. Benjamin Booker’s music is a cool blend of soul, blues, rock, folk and gospel, and though it involves no reinvention of the wheel, he’s an excellent songwriter and a great live performer. BACKUP PLAN: Widowspeak, Clearance, Soft Lions @ SPACE.

Saturday, Sept. 30

PLAN A: Jay Som, Madeline Kenney @ Soda Bar. In case readers missed it, check out Nicole Sazegar’s cover story on Jay Som from last week. Her new album Everybody Works is a dreamy, upbeat indie pop gem that I can’t stop playing. PLAN B: Adams Avenue Street Fair w/ The Creepy Creeps, Gary Wilson and the Blind Dates, Le Chateau @ Adams Ave. The long-running festival returns with lots of great local bands, and it’s still free. It’s one of the best reasons to look forward to fall each year. PLAN C: The Pains of Being Pure At Heart, The Courtneys, The Prids @ The Loft at UCSD. The elusive Plan C! I couldn’t leave out this band, who, despite their ridiculous name, won me over long ago with their fuzzy, tuneful songs. BACKUP PLAN: Exasperation, Sixes, Polish @ Bar Pink.

Sunday, Oct. 1

PLAN A: Algiers, Blood Ponies @ Soda Bar. Nepotism alert! Yes, my band is playing this show and ordinarily I wouldn’t be this shameless. But Algiers released one of the best albums of the year, and their politically charged post-punk is not to be missed. PLAN B: Adams Avenue Street Fair w/ The Donkeys, The Midnight Pine, Oh Spirit @ Adams Ave. Earlier in the day, make sure to catch day two of this great, free, all-ages festival. BACKUP PLAN: The Shins, Spoon, Day Wave @ Open Air Theatre.

Monday, Oct. 2

PLAN A: Chelsea Wolfe, Youth Code @ Belly Up Tavern. Read my feature this week on doomy darkwave queen Chelsea Wolfe, whose new album Hiss Spun kicks major ass. PLAN B: Sheer Mag, Tenement, Santa Ana Knights @ Soda Bar. Sheer Mag are a DIY success story. The band’s self-released rock ‘n’ roll protest records are as much fun as one can have while sticking it to the man. BACKUP PLAN: Middle Kids, Andrew St. James @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

PLAN A: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Nas @ Open Air Theatre. I’m recommending this show with slight reservation, only because Lauryn Hill has had some shows get weird and frustrating in recent years. Regardless, with her and Nas on the same stage, audiences will still see two of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. PLAN B: The Blow, Astral Touch @ Soda Bar. Portland-based lap-pop band The Blow aren’t the most prolific group, but whenever they release a new set of bleepy tunes, they’re always great. BACKUP PLAN: Low Volts, Little Dove, Stephen El Rey @ The Casbah.