Petal, Joan of Arc and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, July 4

Plan A: Fireworks, Beer, BBQ @ Your House. Nobody’s going out to see a show on the 4th of July. Maybe if your neighbors have a garage band that plays the Freedom Rock canon or something, but otherwise eat some burgers and watch stuff blow up. It’s the American way.

Thursday, July 5

PLAN A: Uada, The Black Moriah, Wolvhammer, Sicarius @ Brick by Brick. Portland black metal outfit Uada have a strong balance of intricate songwriting and uncompromising, raw force. It’s the kind of thing that’ll kick ass regardless of how close anyone’s listening, but there are some stunning details to be found by anyone who cares to lean in. PLAN B: Dead Meadow, Yawning Man, The Great Electric Quest @ The Casbah. Dead Meadow are essential listening for anyone with an interest in stoner rock. They’ve since drifted away from Sabbath-influenced sounds and into a more psychedelic, atmospheric approach, but it’s still heavy, massive stuff. BACKUP PLAN: S O L V, Morher, Kole Galbraith, Yours Truly Jane Palmer, Misty Sunglow @ SPACE.

Friday, July 6

PLAN A: Primus, Mastodon, Jjuujjuu @ Open Air Theatre. I’m a big enough fan of Mastodon’s melodic, yet progressive sludge metal to suggest anyone go see them regardless of circumstances. I’m less of a fan of Primus, but everyone has to see Les Claypool play bass at least once. Plan B: The Donkeys, Sugar Candy Mountain, Lens Mozer @ The Casbah. Speaking of another band that everyone should at least see once, local rockers The Donkeys always put on an excellent show. BACKUP PLAN: Still Woozy @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, July 7

PLAN A: Daedelus, Holly, Wylie Cable @ Soda Bar. Los Angeles beatmaker Daedelus set himself apart from other California producers early on with his whimsical sensibility and tailored garb. He still makes some excellent, dreamy electronic music that’s playfully psychedelic. PLAN B: The Donkeys, Blank Tapes, Ditches @ The Casbah. Those who missed the first of The Donkeys’ two nights have a second chance to hear their warm, catchy folk-rock, which is always a great Saturday night option.

Sunday, July 8

PLAN A: Petal, Camp Cope, Sidney Gish @ Ché Café. Petal is Pennsylvania singer/songwriter Kelley Lotz, who writes tuneful, subtle indie rock songs that are hopeful, but also emotionally wounded (check out Ben Salmon’s excellent feature on her on page 20). It’s good, affecting stuff, as is Camp Cope, an Australian band who write catchy rock songs and aren’t having any of your bullshit. PLAN B: The Jacks, The Frets, Steal Away @ The Casbah. There’s nothing groundbreaking about The Jacks, but there doesn’t have to be. They make pretty straightforward, radio-friendly rock ‘n’ roll with big hooks and sing-along choruses. I can easily see this band becoming much bigger in the near future.

Monday, July 9

PLAN A: TWRP, Planet Booty, JP Incorporated @ Soda Bar. TWRP’s music is pretty silly. But then again, it’s also pretty fun. It’s highly animated disco in the vein of Daft Punk, but with more camp value and unapologetic cheese. It’s over the top, but it’ll be impossible not to dance.

Tuesday, July 10

PLAN A: Joan of Arc, Rob Crow @ Soda Bar. Joan of Arc is a name that’s probably familiar to anyone who’s been clued into indie rock since the late ’90s. Their frontman and main songwriter, Tim Kinsella, was in the legendary emo band Cap’n Jazz, but has since taken this project into countless different stylistic directions. Their catalog is overwhelming, but most of it is great.