Pinback, Peter Murphy and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Jan. 23

PLAN A: Pinback, Swollen Brains @ The Casbah. They’re named after a character in a John Carpenter movie and that’s all the more reason why we love them. Best known for indie-rock hits such as “Fortress” and “Good to Sea,” the local group, led by Rob Crow and Zach Smith, begins a two-night stand at The Casbah in celebration of the venue’s 30th anniversary. BACKUP PLAN: Mozes and the Firstborn, The Parrots, Billy Changer @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Jan. 24

PLAN A: Peter Murphy, Desert Mountain Tribe @ The Observatory North Park. Billed as the “Ruby Celebration” tour, Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy and bassist David J have reunited for the beloved goth-rock band’s 40th anniversary. They’ll be playing Bauhaus’ debut album (In the Flat Field) in its entirety, followed by an encore of the band’s hits. So, yeah, we’re so there. PLAN B: Ruby the Hatchet, Demon Lung, Loom @ Brick By Brick. Hailing from what we can only assume are the deepest, darkest depths of New Jersey, Ruby the Hatchet play killer psych-metal with themes of paganism and space exploration. We approve of both. BACKUP PLAN: R.ariel, Kafari, Lora Mathias, Azuresands @ The FRONT Arte Cultura.

Friday, Jan. 25

PLAN A: Transfer, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, The Havnauts @ The Casbah. It should really say something that every band on this bill has been on our cover, including Dani Bell this week. We’re particularly excited about the reunion of Transfer. One of the bigger local bands of the past 15 years, we’ve been craving their anthemic, arena-ready indie rock. Edit note: This show is sold out so our Plan A is now... PLAN B: Stephanie Richards @ White Box Live Arts. A night of experimental trumpet music inspired by the poetry of Langton Hughes and Maya Angelou, among others. See this week’s “Notes From the Smoking Patio” section on for more info on this show, as well as all the other unique concerts in the Fresh Sound music series. BACKUP PLAN: Bad Vibes, Wild Wild Wets, Gloomsday @ Whistle Stop.

Saturday, Jan. 26

PLAN A: ‘Generation Next: Hearing the Future of Jazz’ w/ Josh Evans, Johnaye Kendrick and more @ Copley Symphony Hall. If readers have ever wanted to see the best and brightest in local jazz all at once, this is the night. Vocalist Johnaye Kendrick has a voice sent from heaven, while pianist Joshua White is a rising star in the genre. The Young Lions Jazz Conservatory Ensemble round out this awesome night curated by trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos. BACKUP PLAN: Corrosion of Conformity, Crowbar, and Weedeater @ Brick By Brick.

Sunday, Jan. 27

PLAN A: No Knife, Buckfast Superbee, Systems Officer, Miss New Buddha @ The Casbah. Another great reunion show in honor of The Casbah’s 30th anniversary, No Knife are one of those bands that should have been way bigger when they were together in the early ’00s. Combining elements of punk, hardcore and math-rock—complete with epic, sing-along choruses from singer Ryan Ferguson—it’s no guarantee this band will play together again, so don’t miss your chance. Edit note: This show also sold out as we went to press, but we didn't have a Plan B so you may as well head to... BACKUP PLAN: Butt Candy, Free Paintings, Lefties @ Tower Bar.

Monday, Jan. 28

PLAN A: Duster, Quali, Calcutta Kid @ Soda Bar. We’re really excited about this one. Music fans of a certain age will likely remember Bay Area band Duster from their two, excellent albums of lo-fi indie-rock. They disappeared around 2001, but have since garnered quite the posthumous fanbase via word-of-mouth and old-school sharing of their music. Now they’re back, albeit 17 years later. Better late than never. PLAN B: ‘Gary Heffern’s Last Waltz’ w/ The Dils, Manual Scan, Executives @ The Casbah. San Diego punk legend Gary Heffern (The Penetrators) flies over from Finland to say goodbye to music for good with a killer lineup of bands. BACKUP PLAN: Bas @ Soma.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

PLAN A: Elton John @ Pechanga Arena. The local stop of Elton’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Look, it’s always a dubious thing when legendary artists announce a “final” tour (see: KISS, Black Sabbath, etc.), but if this is indeed the last time we’ll be able to see the Rocket Man live, then we’re so there. BACKUP PLAN: Russian Tremors, Dum Cumpsters, Temple Dogs, Kids N Propane @ Soda Bar.