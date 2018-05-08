Poptone, Kendrick Lamar and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Paul Rae Poptone

Wednesday, May 9

PLAN A: Built To Spill, The Afghan Whigs, Ed Harcourt @ Observatory North Park. I might not have initially thought Built to Spill and Afghan Whigs were a good match for a co-headlining tour, but it kind of makes sense. They’ve both been around a long time, have solid catalogs throughout and plenty of underground hits. PLAN B: Nox Novacula, Traag @ SPACE. Of course a band called Nox Novacula is goth AF. It even rhymes with Dracula. And their harsh, gloomy, death-rock sound is worth leaving your own personal catacombs to go check it out.

Thursday, May 10

PLAN A: Poptone, Automatic @ Belly Up Tavern. Poptone is Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus, Love and Rockets and Tones on Tail. And their live shows feature a solid mix of those three bands, with a heavy emphasis on Tones on Tail, who haven’t done anything in 35 years. Now’s a good chance to catch up with them. PLAN B: Vagabon, Julie Byrne @ The Casbah. This show features two young, excellent indie singer/songwriters that have been doing cool things lately. In particular I’m a fan of Julie Byrne, who plays warmly intricate folk that’s utterly gorgeous. BACKUP PLAN: TV Girl, Wished Bone, Shindigs @ Soda Bar.

Friday, May 11

PLAN A: Hot Snakes, Le Butcherettes @ Observatory North Park. Anyone who missed out on Hot Snakes’ show at The Casbah in March might be regretting that decision. It was bonkers. But the local legends are returning at an even bigger venue, so there’s more room for everyone. You might even say there’s, uh, plenty for all. PLAN B: Matthewdavid, PBDY, Callie Ryan, Tar Crew @ SPACE. For something a little more chill, seek out this selection of beatmakers headlined by L.A.-based Matthewdavid, who blends soothing atmospheres with wonky beats. BACKUP PLAN: American Pleasure Club, Special Explosion, Bad Kids @ Queen Bee’s.

Saturday, May 12

PLAN A: Joshua White 4tet plays Herbie Hancock @ Dizzy’s. Jazz pianist Joshua White was highlighted in our “Best Of People” last year for his musical achievements. And at this show he’s taking the opportunity to highlight a jazz legend. PLAN B: Leeway NYC, Rhythm of Fear @ Soda Bar. Metal matinee? Hell yeah. Crossover thrash band Leeway NYC plays fast, loud and heavy, and they’ll trash the place well before curfew.

Sunday, May 13

PLAN A: Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. I mean, I don’t think I need to explain why Kendrick Lamar is Plan A. Dude won a Pulitzer.

Monday, May 14

PLAN A: Cough, Grime, Trapped Within Burning Machinery @ Soda Bar. True to their name, Virginia’s Cough make doom metal that’s extra stoney and with fuzz that sounds like a thick layer of weed smoke. It’s heavy shit. PLAN B: Nada Surf @ Belly Up Tavern. I’m still impressed with how Nada Surf went from a one-hit wonder to indie power-pop darlings. They’re celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album Let Go, which remains a fun, catchy listen after all these years. BACKUP PLAN: El Vez, Stephen El Rey @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, May 15

PLAN A: Misery Ritual, Monochromacy, Ritual Chair, Those Darn Gnomes, The Flowers @ Kava Lounge. On Tuesday night when the workweek starts to drag, there’s nothing more cathartic than going out to see a noise show, and this one’s loaded with amazing stuff. At the very least it’s an intense way to spend a night out. PLAN B: Ezra Furman, Shannon Lay @ The Casbah. For something more tuneful and upbeat, Ezra Furman has a catalog full of catchy, weird and unusually arranged pop songs. It’s fun, smart and quirky stuff.