Post Tropic, Fishbone and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 19

PLAN A: Fishbone, Vokab Kompany @ Music Box. Meh, it’s kind of a slow night and, to be honest, the inclusion of local rappers Vokab Kompany is enough to disqualify almost any show from this section. But funk-punkers Fishbone are legends so we’ll happily still show up to this party (at ground zero), albeit fashionably late. BACKUP PLAN: Aviator Stash, Ariel Levine, The Frets, Headphone @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Dec. 20

PLAN A: Lumerians, JJUUJJUU, Cat Scan @ SPACE. Check out this week’s feature on psych-rock weirdos Lumerians, but definitely show up early for JJUUJJUU, the spacey project from Phil Pirrone. He also happens to be the founder of the Desert Daze music festival so this dude knows a thing or two about trippy jams, as evidenced on the recently released LP, Zionic Mud. PLAN B: Ziggy Shuffledust and the Spiders from Mars, Electric Warrior, DJ Camilla Robina @ The Casbah. If you’ve lived in San Diego over the past 10 years or so, we’d hope that you’ve seen this David Bowie tribute band at least once. Led by frontman Gary Shuffler (complete in full Ziggy getup and makeup), the group really does the Thin White Duke justice. BACKUP PLAN: JARA, Retra, Pocket Hole @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Dec. 21

PLAN A: ‘Black Friday’ w/ Post Tropic, Mannequin, DJ Vaughn Avakian, DJ Rob Moran, DJ Mario Orduno @ The Casbah. Dress in your favorite all-black Christmas sweater and dance like Daria at this semi-regular goth and dark-wave night. Fontana-based band Post Tropic and locals Mannequin both specialize in brooding synth jams that any introvert will appreciate. PLAN B: ‘HEMLOCK’ w/ Bell Tower Bats, DJ Javi Nunez @ Bar Pink. Wow, another goth night? Well, technically HEMLOCK is a death rock night, but it’s like a kissing cousin. This special edition of the event will feature a farewell performance from Anaheim band Bell Tower Bats, who play a dark brand of glam-rock complete with makeup and tons of leather. BACKUP PLAN: Bane’s World @ The Observatory North Park.

Saturday, Dec. 22

PLAN A: Dirty Sweet, Band of Gringos, Alvino & The Dwells @ The Casbah. We’re not going to lie to you: Local vets Dirty Sweet play some pretty derivative classic rock complete with epic riffs, affected guitar solos and a singer who wails like a golden god. Still, this show should be a fun way to spend a Saturday night. PLAN B: Missing Persons @ Viejas Casino. Hopefully you caught our Spotlight section endorsement of this show last week. What can we say? If you can’t get hammered at a casino and groove out to “Destination Unknown,” then you might want to rethink your year-end priorities. BACKUP PLAN: The Cured @ House of Blues.

× Expand Photo by Andrew McKeag Dirty Sweet

Sunday, Dec. 23

PLAN A: ‘Merry Mexmas’ w/ El Vez, The Exbats, Pony Death Ride @ The Casbah. A holiday tradition, Robert Lopez has been performing as the “Mexican Elvis” for nearly 30 years and his annual Casbah show is a lively and heartwarming tribute to the “king,” but with a punk rock spirit. PLAN B: Thundercat, Zack Fox @ Music Box. Arguably one of the best bass players of his generation, Stephen Bruner (aka Thundercat) mixes funk, soul, R&B and, yes, even yacht rock for a sound that appeals to fans of Kendrick Lamar and Michael McDonald alike. BACKUP PLAN: Cash’d Out, Graceband @ Belly Up Tavern.

Monday, Dec. 24

PLAN A: ‘Exile on Kettner Blvd’ @ The Casbah. Another Casbah tradition, this Rolling Stones tribute night on Christmas Eve was started more than 20 years ago for all the local rockers who didn’t go home for the holidays. Expect to hear Stones hits by local vets and newcomers alike. BACKUP PLAN: ‘Electric Relaxation’ @ Whistle Stop.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

PLAN A: Eat food. PLAN B: Be merry. BACKUP PLAN: Find an open bar and drink your sorrows away (our “Deathmas” playlist on Spotify is a nice accompaniment to this).