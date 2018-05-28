Power Trip, Algiers and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Joe Dilworth Algiers

Wednesday, May 30

PLAN A: Cloud Catcher, Crypt Trip, Featherstone, Mezzoa @ Brick by Brick. Cloud Catcher is a heavy, spacey psychedelic rock band in the vein of Blue Cheer or Hawkwind. So pre-game with whatever, uh, provisions you need to before watching the riffs fly. PLAN B: Holiday Music, Exasperation @ Che Cafe. Boston-based Holiday Music plays guitar-based indie rock that’s a little sleepy, a little dreamy, but big on melodies. It’s a perfectly breezy Wednesday night kind of sound. BACKUP PLAN: Heir Gloom, New Speak, Dragon Dragon@ Soda Bar.

Thursday, May 31

PLAN A: WAND, C57Black6, Sumatraban @ The Casbah. WAND have evolved a bit since their early introduction as a fuzz-heavy garage-psych band. They’ve become more prone to experimenting with arrangements and songwriting, and while they still get a bit trippy, their songs seem to keep getting better. PLAN B: The Dead Milkmen, The Bombpops @ Belly Up Tavern. Yeah, I was a little surprised The Dead Milkmen are still around, but I still have some affection for their ’80s-era songs like “Punk Rock Girl.” BACKUP PLAN: Lead Pony, Spencer Yenson and the Squatters, The Oxen @ Soda Bar.

Friday, June 1

PLAN A: Tinashe @ Del Mar Fairgrounds. Anybody who’s a fan of contemporary R&B and hasn’t heard Tinashe’s Aquarius should rectify that ASAP. She’s released some good stuff since then, of course, but that 2014 album of atmospheric, sexy future-soul made me a believer. PLAN B: Anvil, Shadowside, Sunlord, Alchemy @ Brick by Brick. Canadian heavy metal outfit Anvil got a second life of sorts not that long ago when they were the subject of a documentary, but they’ve been at it for decades. Anyone with an affection for old-school metal sounds should have a blast at this show. BACKUP PLAN: Beekeeper, Monarch, Malison, Sergulath @ The Merrow.

Saturday, June 2

PLAN A: Curtis Harding, Algiers @ The Casbah. Curtis Harding plays a psychedelic, garagey style of soul that recalls Sly and the Family Stone, and it’s very cool. But I’m even more enthusiastic about Algiers, whose The Underside of Power was my favorite album of 2017. PLAN B: Revenge of the Che Cafe w/ Chutes, Nimzo, Spirited Away, Gay Agenda, Therapy @ Che Cafe. The Che Cafe is back, and to celebrate the all-ages D.I.Y. venue’s return, a bunch of punk and hardcore bands are playing an all-day fest there. BACKUP PLAN: Alex Lahey, Whiskey Circle, Mittens @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, June 3

PLAN A: Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Fury, Red Death @ SOMA. Power Trip’s Nightmare Logic got me through the first few months of the Trump administration. The album is a solid half-hour of ferocious, anti-authority thrash metal that’s a hell of a lot of fun. They’re joined at this show by Sheer Mag, whose riff-heavy rock ‘n’ roll is considerably different, but just as infectious. PLAN B: Josh Rouse @ The Casbah. I haven’t listened to Josh Rouse in a few years, but albums such as 1972 and Nashville are so warmly catchy, they’re just as endearing and accessible as I remember. BACKUP PLAN: U.S. Bombs, Slaughter Boys, Chango’s Psychotic Garage, Embalmers @ Soda Bar.

Monday, June 4

PLAN A: Fistfights With Wolves, Adeumazel @ Soda Bar. Fistfights With Wolves is probably a bit of an acquired taste, since they’re a jazzy prog-rock band of sorts with two drummers and multiple vocalists. Still, they’re an impressive band to watch, so it’s a taste worth acquiring.

Tuesday, June 5

PLAN A: Iceage, Mary Lattimore @ The Casbah. Read my feature this week on Iceage, whose Beyondless is my album of the year so far (that makes two album-of-the-year bands in one week!). It’s a more mature, yet still darkly brooding version of the band. With saxophone. PLAN B: GZA @ Observatory North Park. Alternately, $5 gets you in to see Wu-Tang alum GZA, which is a steal to hear the man responsible for Liquid Swords.