Prawn, Passion Pit and more San Dieogo concerts

Wednesday, Jan. 31

PLAN A: Prawn, Caravela, Quali @ Soda Bar. Prawn makes indie rock that ranges from angsty, abrasive anthems to more atmospheric post-rock sounds. And they’re quite good at both. Make sure to show up on time to catch local shoegazers Quali, who are one of my favorite bands in town right now. PLAN B: Pinback, The Color Forty Nine @ The Casbah. If anyone somehow missed the first couple Pinback shows this week, here’s chance number three. Don’t pass it up. BACKUP PLAN: Beevil, Waldo Oswaldo, Kitty Plague @ Tower Bar.

Thursday, Feb. 1

PLAN A: Passion Pit @ Observatory North Park. Passion Pit have made a dynamic ascent from indie darlings to a more mainstream, but still interesting pop group. Bigger budgets suit them quite well, and they’ve got enough stellar songs to make this a potentially great show. PLAN B: Bad History Month, Longface, Miss New Buddha, Young Jesus @ Soda Bar. Bad History Month was previously known as Fat History Month, and while I’m not sure why they changed the name, they thankfully didn’t change anything about the fuzzy, lo-fi rock they make. BACKUP PLAN: The Banditos, Liquorsmiths, Summer Knowledge @ SPACE.

Friday, Feb. 2

PLAN A: Birdy Bardot, The Heavy Guilt, The Havnauts @ Soda Bar. Birdy Bardot’s shows are always a great time, and on this particular bill she’s joined by longtime local favorites The Heavy Guilt, as well as The Havnauts, which features Shelbi Bennett of The Midnight Pine. There will be no shortage of fun, earthy, gritty rock sounds. PLAN B: STRFKR @ Observatory North Park. As much as the band-name-without-vowels thing annoys me, STRFKR (pronounced “starfucker”) is pretty fun. Their synth-laden indie disco sound is infectious as fck.

Saturday, Feb. 3

PLAN A: The Creepy Creeps, Ford Maddox Ford, The Loons, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ The Casbah. These days my garage-surf-rock fatigue is pretty debilitating, considering that’s a go-to sound for most SoCal bands. But Creepy Creeps are an exception, in large part because they’re just so much better at it than everyone else. PLAN B: Loom, Flying Hair, Nebula Drag @ Tower Bar. Given that marijuana is now legal for recreational use in California, one can have a government-sanctioned toke before seeing some stoner rock. And there’s going to be lots of heavy riffs at this show full of loud, fuzzy, stoner-y goodness. BACKUP PLAN: Belle Game, WENS @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Feb. 4

PLAN A: Shaun Reeves, Halo Varga, Lefthook, Ra.Mod, Oboe @ Blonde. Most venues are taking the night off because of the Super Bowl, but for those looking to groove after the game is over, the best bet is Detroit producer Shaun Reeves. CityBeat associate editor Torrey Bailey will be pleased to know I acknowledged a techno event.

Monday, Feb. 5

PLAN A: Phoebe Bridgers, Soccer Mommy @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on Phoebe Bridgers, whose album Stranger in the Alps is one of my favorite debuts of the past year. It’ll break your heart. PLAN B: Western Scene, State to State, The Anomaly @ The Casbah. Western Scene are an L.A. band with San Diego roots, and their catchy, easy-going indie rock is easy to like. It’s a little dreamy, a little bit power pop and a whole lot of fun.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

PLAN A: Polux, Ariel Levine, Hail Hail @ The Casbah. Tuesday night is a good night to get acquainted with some new local bands. Polux have only been around for a couple months, but their style of psychedelic and hazy pop is one worth watching. PLAN B: Dent, Twin Ponies, Shades McCool @ Soda Bar. Phoenix-based Dent are sort of hard to describe. They essentially make melodic rock music slathered in tons of heavy distortion and weird effects, and it sounds really cool.