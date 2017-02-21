Priests, Uniform and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Feb. 22

PLAN A: Priests, Stef Chura, Be All End All @ Che Cafe. Priests are one of my new favorite bands. They play an eclectic style of punk that goes back and forth between danceable no wave and densely beautiful shoegaze that’s always clever and witty. I see very little likelihood of this show not being a blast. PLAN B: Tennis, Hoops @ The Irenic. Husband-and-wife duo Tennis are an endearing band, not only because of their backstory but because they play jangly pop that’s easy to love on first listen. They continue to get dreamier as their production budget increases, so be ready to swoon. BACKUP PLAN: Landlady, Cassandra Jenkins @ The Hideout.

Thursday, Feb. 23

PLAN A: Suicidal Tendencies, Crowbar, Havok @ Observatory North Park. Read Scott McDonald’s feature on Suicidal Tendencies, who have been playing hardcore and crossover thrash for more than 30 years. I’m sure you’re all expecting to hear “Institutionalized,” but if they throw in their 1990 televangelist satire “Send Me Your Money,” I’ll be happy. PLAN B: Kim and the Created, Death Hymn Number 9, Mike Turi, Andrew McGranahan @ The Hideout. Kim and the Created are a super fun band to watch live. Part of it is their catchy style of psychedelic rock, but a lot of it is their frontwoman Kim, who’s super animated, typically dressed in outlandish costumes and all kinds of charismatic. BACKUP PLAN: Pinback, Sumatraban, Shades McCool @ Belly Up Tavern.

Friday, Feb. 24

PLAN A: Black Marble, Uniform, Die Mißbildungen Des Menschen @ The Hideout. There’s nothing more satisfying, sometimes, than a squall of crushing industrial grind. Uniform plays a thrashy style of ‘80s-influenced industrial that’ll make you nostalgic for your old Ministry records. They’re intense and awesome. PLAN B: Vince Staples, Kilo Kish @ Observatory North Park. Vince Staples continues to prove himself one of the most vital figures in hip-hop, having released the excellent Prima Donna EP after his outstanding debut Summertime ‘06. He’s also chill enough not to get upset when viral video stars get irrationally angry about the content of his songs. BACKUP PLAN: Gavin Turek @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Feb. 25

PLAN A: Moon Duo, Umberto, Calcutta Kid @ The Casbah. Moon Duo combines two great things: Dark, synthy post-punk and blazing psychedelic freak outs. Maybe on paper those don’t sound like two things that should go together, but they’re a clever enough band to appeal to both goths and hippie burnouts. PLAN B: Pinback, Big Bad Buffalo @ The Irenic. It’s a relief to us all that Pinback isn’t retired for good, and if you miss out on their Belly Up show this week, consider the all-ages option, opened by young indie rock MVPs Big Bad Buffalo.

Sunday, Feb. 26

PLAN A: Hideout, Bit Maps, Sixes @ Whistle Stop. A couple weeks ago I reviewed the new album by Hideout, So Many Hoops/So Little Time, and I liked it a lot. And that’s saying a lot because I get bored easily with contemporary indie rock. They took it to the next level on this one, so definitely check them out. The show’s free, too, so no excuses.

Monday, Feb. 27

PLAN A: ‘Metal Monday’ @ The Office. I don’t ordinarily put DJ events on the ol’ If I Were U, but it would appear that bands in San Diego are taking the night off. So instead, why not have a few drinks and hear some local heshers spin their favorite metal jams. No cover!

Tuesday, Feb. 28

PLAN A: Supersonic Dragon Wagon, Bosswitch, Nebula Drag @ The Merrow. Support your local riff-slingers! This is a pretty solid trio of local heavy bands, my particular favorite of the bunch being Bosswitch, who combine pop hooks with some badass rock ‘n’ roll.