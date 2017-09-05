Quicksand, TOPS and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Quicksand

Wednesday, Sept. 6

PLAN A: Stiff Little Fingers, Death by Unga Bunga @ Belly Up Tavern. If you haven’t yet, go back and read Scott McDonald’s feature on Stiff Little Fingers from last week’s issue. They’re punk legends, touring on their 40th anniversary, and they still have a lot to say about the rotten state of the world. BACKUP PLAN: Boychick, Foliage, Oak Palace @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Sept. 7

PLAN A: TOPS, She Devils @ The Casbah. TOPS play some sexy, sexy music. It’s got a little bit of an xx vibe, but more importantly their music has a Sade vibe. Now that’s the kind of sensual jam you need to head into the weekend. PLAN B: Witch Taint, Yeghikian, The Unit @ Brick by Brick. It’s not every week I get to recommend a band called Witch Taint, but this group is more like the Tenacious D of black metal. They’re silly, absurd and Satanic, plus they still have a MySpace page. Metal AF. BACKUP PLAN: Kolars, Livingmore, The Strawberry Moons @ The Merrow.

Friday, Sept. 8

PLAN: Castle, Archons, Beira @ Tower Bar. Castle is a massively heavy band, but the thing that really sets them apart from other contemporary metal bands is how much they nod to the flashy, flamboyant metal sounds of the ‘80s. It’s heroic music for questing or, alternately, getting wasted in a Trans Am. PLAN B: Marshall Crenshaw and Los Straitjackets, RJ Bloke @ The Casbah. Marshall Crenshaw is best known for releasing some excellent power pop records in the ‘80s, but in teaming up with Los Straitjackets, he’s taken on a fun new experiment. The masked surf-rock outfit is his backing band, transforming his songs into entirely new creations.BACKUP PLAN: Sights & Sages, Noble War, Fashion Jackson, Daytrip @ The Merrow.

Saturday, Sept. 9

PLAN A: The Vibrators, Slab City, Slaughter Boys, Dead on the Wire @ Til-Two Club. Two legendary punk bands in one week? It’s true! The Vibrators have been playing their own brand of anarchy in the UK since the late ‘70s, and this is apparently their last tour of the U.S. PLAN B: Vallis Alps, Vakoum @ SPACE. Sometimes in this column I get to hear a band for the first time, and having just discovered Vallis Alps myself, I can definitely say I like what I heard. Moody, yet upbeat synth-pop in the vein of Chvrches or Purity Ring. Cool stuff! BACKUP PLAN: Big Bloom, The Loons, Dark Thirty, Gloomsday @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Sept. 10

PLAN A: Stray Monroe, Private Lives, Andora @ The Casbah. Local outfit Stray Monroe have a pretty good handle on the whole rock ‘n’ roll thing: scruffy and distorted guitars, leather jackets, cool hair. This show’s a good way to end your weekend with a bang.

Monday, Sept. 11

PLAN A: Quicksand, No Joy @ Belly Up Tavern. Plan A of the month? I think so. Quicksand are releasing their first album in 22 years this fall, and touring for the first time in four. They’re one of the greatest post-hardcore bands of all time, and I don’t care how tired you’ll be in the morning. Go to this show.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

PLAN A: Dryjacket, Sundressed, Lost Dakota @ Soda Bar. Close your eyes and you might mistake Dryjacket’s music for old Death Cab for Cutie. Coming from me, that’s a pretty big compliment. Although this band’s music is more mathematically complex and intricate, which is also a plus.