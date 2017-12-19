Retox, El Vez and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Epitaph Records Retox

Wednesday, Dec. 20

PLAN A: Ziggy Shuffledust and The Spiders from Mars, Electric Warrior @ The Casbah. My feature this week is about how San Diego’s gone overboard with cover bands. So I’m contradicting myself a little when I suggest checking out one of the longest-running Bowie cover bands in town, but then again, one can never have too much Bowie. PLAN B: Adam Everett, Coral Bells @ Soda Bar. I’m not a man of faith so I don’t normally endorse gospel shows, but I admire the form. Adam Everett plays soulful, bluesy gospel with a little bit of Southern rock grit, and it actually sounds pretty cool.

Thursday, Dec. 21

PLAN A: Retox, Graf Orlock, Skrapez, Planet B @ SPACE. Get in the pit for the holiday season! Christmas can bring about a lot of stress, so what better way to get it out of your system than a cathartic hardcore show with some truly ass-kicking sounds. PLAN B: Fishbone, Band of Gringos, Tunnel Vision @ Belly Up Tavern. One of two “Bone”-artist options for the evening, Fishbone have been playing their unique style of funk rock for more almost 40 years. They’ve also recorded a handful of Christmas songs, so expect some even more festive funk. BACKUP PLAN: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, WC @ House of Blues. I miss my uncle Charles, y’all.

Friday, Dec. 22

PLAN A: X, Meat Puppets, Mike Watt @ Observatory North Park. It’s an evening of punk legends! X tend to make a couple trips a year to San Diego, and this time they’re joined by fellow old-schoolers Meat Puppets and Mike Watt, the latter formerly of The Minutemen and a million other projects. PLAN B: L.A. Witch, Prettiest Eyes, The Mad Walls @ The Casbah. L.A. Witch play surfy, psychedelic punk with lots of gloomy, gothic vibes. They essentially sound like what one might imagine a band called L.A. Witch would sound like, and it’s easy to love.

Saturday, Dec. 23

PLAN A: El Vez Merry Mexmas, Los Sweepers, Pony Death Ride @ The Casbah. The holidays are all about traditions, and few local music traditions are as celebrated as the annual El Vez Christmas extravaganza. Be prepared for some mirth, merriment and rock ‘n’ roll. PLAN B: The Gloomies, Hideout, John the Baptist, Stephanie Brown and the Surrealistics @ Soda Bar. Or, alternately, check out some younger indie rock bands from San Diego in the Thrill Me Records family. Lots of jangle and big hooks to be heard at this show. BACKUP PLAN: Migos, Yo Gotti, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy @ Valley View Casino Center.

Sunday, Dec. 24

PLAN A: ‘Exile on Kettner Blvd.’ @ The Casbah. Speaking of holiday traditions, local musicians have been participating in this annual Christmas Eve Rolling Stones cover show for as long as I can remember. It’s free, and for those who prefer to step out while Santa stuffs himself down the chimney, it should be a fun time.

Monday, Dec. 25

PLAN A: Roast Beast, Eggnog, Holiday Cheer @ Your House. It’s Christmas, and all the clubs in town are closed. So stay home, spend some time with the family, open some presents and enjoy the day off.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

PLAN A: Velour @ Soda Bar. Nurse the holiday hangover with a set of grungy rock ‘n’ roll from locals Velour. Their brand of power-pop is heavy on distortion and ‘90s-era hooks. It’s pretty fun, and it’s a hell of a lot better than going shopping the day after Christmas.