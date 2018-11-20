Rey Pila, How to Dress Well and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Zackery Michael How To Dress WellZackery Michael

Wednesday, Nov. 21

PLAN A: Booty Basement @ The Casbah. Want to watch your out-of-town cousin turn into a total hoochie? Just head to this special edition of the bi-weekly hip-hop party (which usually happens at Whistle Stop) where all the music is bangers, bops and old-school jams perfect for shaking your ass, watching yourself and showing ‘em what you’re working with. PLAN B: Too $hort @ FLUXX. We once ran a music feature by our now-editor called, “Everything I Learned About Love, I Learned from Too $hort.” Yeah, um, he’s come a long way.

Thursday, Nov. 22

PLAN A: Eat a bunch of food. Argue with your conservative relatives. Get high in the garage. Eat more food. Pass out. Repeat. BACKUP PLAN: A bar.

Friday, Nov. 23

PLAN A, Part 1: ‘Vinyl Junkies Record Shack 1 Year Anniversary Pt. 1’ w/ The Creepy Creeps, Parker Meridien @ Vinyl Junkies Record Shack. It’s Black Friday and you should absolutely not be spending it at a corporate big-box store. Instead, head to this South Park record store for deals on vinyl, as well as live music all day. Plus, it’s during the daytime, which means there’s time for a nap before heading to… PLAN A, Part 2: The Schizophonics, The Loons, The Widows, Salt Lick @ The Casbah. Some of the best and most lively garage-rock bands in the city all in one night. Expect to be sore after this one. PLAN B: Delta Sleep @ Che Café. The structural intricacies and complex rhythms of math-rock aren’t for everyone, but this British band filter their influences down to something that’s downright beautiful. The singing is anthemic, emotastic and perfect for singing along to while pretending not to cry. BACKUP PLAN: Beekeeper, Tembland, Monarch @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Plan A, Part 1: ‘Vinyl Junkies Record Shack 1 Year Anniversary Pt. 2’ w/ Planet B, Bit Maps @ Vinyl Junkies Record Shack. If you missed the first party, there’s no excuse to miss this one because it’s Small Business Saturday and Record Store Day. There will be some cool limited edition releases in addition to the cool bands. Save some energy for… PLAN A, Part 2: Cat Power @ The Observatory North Park. Check out Ombretta Di Dio’s amazing feature on Chan Marshall this week. What a woman! PLAN B: Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra @ Lestat’s West. Regular CityBeat readers hopefully caught our feature on this band, which consists of a professor and a rather cool robot serving as the singer. This is a release show for their new grocery store-themed EP. Yeah, we’re weird.

Sunday, Nov. 25

PLAN A: Pockethole, shindigs @ Soda Bar. Local band Pockethole has made one of the more enjoyable indie-rock releases in recent memory with their new EP, Marine Layer. They sound like a beachy version of Nada Surf and just try to not to get the title track stuck in your head. BACKUP PLAN: Ghostemane, Zubin, Wavy Jones @ The Irenic.

Monday, Nov. 26

PLAN A: Rey Pila, Part Time @ Blonde. Fans of Bauhaus and Public Image Ltd. should definitely check out this Mexico City band’s blend of synth-rock and mopey lyrics. Their newest EP is called Wall of Goth and they recently opened up for Depeche Mode. You get the idea. PLAN B: ‘DJ Artistic’s Hip Hop Battle Bot’ @ The Casbah. Support local hip-hop. No, really, just do it. BACKUP PLAN: The Natives, Good Time Girl, Asmodeus, Jinx @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

How to Dress Well @ The Casbah. 2013 was quite the year for “alternative R&B,” a silly genre name used to describe a number of musical projects that included smooth beats and even smoother vocals, but whose singers didn’t exactly fit the mold of the average R&B singer. Of all those groups, Tom Krell (aka How to Dress Well) was always the most unique and his new record, The Anteroom, sees him getting back to his more experimental roots. PLAN B: Los Románticos de Zacatecas, Oak Palace, The Naked I @ Soda Bar. Speaking of Mexico City bands, Los Románticos de Zacatecas specialize in some seriously catchy garage-rock that will appeal to anyone even if they’re not bilingual. Check out the incredibly ear-pleasing ballad “Belleza Natural” on YouTube. BACKUP PLAN: Javier Escovedo, Division Men @ The Merrow.