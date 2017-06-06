Robyn Hitchcock, Merchandise and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Robyn Hitchcock

Wednesday, June 7

PLAN A: Adult., Sextile, Pod Blotz @ The Casbah. Detroit synth-pop duo Adult. have been making dark, sleazy, industrial-tinged dance music for nearly two decades and aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Their new album Detroit House Guests features some goth/industrial royalty, who probably won’t be at the show, but you never know. PLAN B: Radio Moscow, JJUUJJUU, Petyr @ Belly Up Tavern. Radio Moscow is probably the only band I know off the top of my head that comes from Iowa, and they’re a pretty rockin’ one. Their sound is big and swirling, with lots of vintage ‘70s-era psychedelic aesthetics thrown in. BACKUP PLAN: Vader, Internal Bleeding, Sacrificial Slaughter, Voices of Ruin, Micawber, Warpath @ Brick by Brick.

Thursday, June 8

PLAN A: Kevin Devine, Chris Farren, Bad and the Ugly @ Soda Bar. Kevin Devine is a nice enough singer/songwriter, but I’m mostly recommending this for Chris Farren, who has a great knack for writing catchy power-pop jams. PLAN B: Valerie June, Lynn Cardona @ Belly Up Tavern. Valerie June has a bluesy, twangy style that sometimes rocks, but she’s at her best when performing a stripped-down folk/bluegrass tune: That’s where her songwriting and vocal talents really shine.

Friday, June 9

PLAN A: Merchandise, B Boys, Exasperation @ SPACE. Florida indie rock outfit Merchandise are making their way back to San Diego after having to cancel a 2016 date due to injury. Their new album A Corpse Wired for Sound is an excellent mix of dark post-punk and big pop choruses, so it’s bound to be a fun one. PLAN B: Samothrace, He Whose Ox Is Gored, Void Omina, Cryptic Languages @ Soda Bar. A heavier option is this showcase of metal miscreants, including epic doom slingers Samothrace and progressive Seattle-based outfit He Whose Ox Is Gored, which blends sludge with post-hardcore melodies. BACKUP PLAN: DJ Premier and the Badder Band, The LIE Show, Brady Watt @ Belly Up Tavern.

Saturday, June 10

PLAN A: The Anniversary, Dude York, Fullbloods @ The Irenic. Kansas’ The Anniversary were one of my favorite bands of the early ‘00s emo era, with a sound that blended contemporary indie textures with new wave synthesizers and great vocal harmonies. Their song “All Things Ordinary” is a damn classic, as are most of the tracks on their two albums. PLAN B: Earthless, Monarch, Flying Hair @ The Casbah. San Diego’s become a hotbed for heavy psychedelic sounds, and Earthless is largely responsible for that. Their music is massive, trippy and intense, as the best psych often is.

Sunday, June 11

PLAN A: Unwed Sailor, The Calefaction, Yellr @ Soda Bar. Unwed Sailor might be playing small clubs, but their mostly instrumental music is heroic enough to fill stadiums. It’s powerful post-rock in the vein of Explosions in the Sky: loud, melodic and climactic. BACKUP PLAN: The Builders and the Butchers, Bit Maps, Ike Fonseca @ The Casbah.

Monday, June 12

PLAN A: VHS Collection, Le Chateau, Tigertown @ Soda Bar. No, I’m not recommending an actual collection of video tapes, though that could be fun. Rather this is synth-heavy disco that’ll make your Monday into a dance party.

Tuesday, June 13

PLAN A: Robyn Hitchcock, Pall Jenkins @ The Casbah. Robyn Hitchcock is a living legend, and his catalog has numerous gems full of quirky, catchy, and often touching songs. “I Often Dream of Trains” gets me every time. PLAN B: Young and In the Way, Gatecreeper, Age of Collapse, Plagues @ Brick by Brick. Gatecreeper just played in San Diego a couple weeks ago and they destroyed. This time they’re joining hardcore heshers Young and In the Way. Get in the pit!