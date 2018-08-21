Rodriguez, Six Organs of Admittance and more San Diego shows

× Expand Rodriguez

Wednesday, Aug. 22

PLAN A: Mystic Braves, The Creation Factory, The Pesos, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ The Casbah. While Mystic Braves go to unnecessary lengths to create an aesthetic that encapsulates late ’60s psych-rock, they’re really good at it. Lots of jangle, lots of reverb and lots of rock ‘n’ roll fun. PLAN B: Mura Masa, Empress Of @ Observatory North Park. If I’m being perfectly honest, most of the reason for this Plan B is Empress Of, who has only released one album of wonderful electronic pop, but that one album is damn good. But Mura Masa has his moments, so might as well keep the vibe going.

Thursday, Aug. 23

PLAN A: Rodriguez, Vera Sola @ Humphreys by the Bay. Sixto Rodriguez has one of the best stories in all of rock, as unlikely a success story as it is. And though he’s only released a couple of excellent folk-rock records, they’ve become legendary for a reason. PLAN B: Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep, Parker Meridien, Jumbotron @ Soda Bar. Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep make meme-worthy hip-hop with a good sense of humor. Their song “Lemme Smang It” put them on the map, but there’s more jams where that came from.

Friday, Aug. 24

PLAN A: Six Organs of Admittance, Wino, Xasthur @ Brick by Brick. This is an interesting mix of artists all in one show. Six Organs of Admittance are one of the most reliable outlets of hypnotic, psychedelic folk, while Wino and Xasthur are two metal veterans who are each playing acoustic sets. Don’t know what to expect, but I bet it’ll be cool. PLAN B: L.A. Witch, Heavy Hawaii, DJs Andrew McGranahan, Mike Turi @ The Casbah. L.A. Witch are about as goth as surf rock gets, which gives them an immediate edge over a lot of So-Cal Fender wranglers. Plus this show is free, which makes it even harder to pass up. BACKUP PLAN: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Amo Amo @ Belly Up Tavern.

Saturday, Aug. 25

PLAN A: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever @ Soda Bar. In case you missed it, go back and read my feature on Australian indie rock outfit Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, whose new album, Hope Downs, hasn’t been out of rotation since I first heard it. PLAN B: The Schizophonics, DJs Mike and Anja Stax @ Broadstone North Park. Here’s the second of a handful of free shows this weekend, this one featuring garage rock badasses The Schizophonics. It’s at a condo complex, so I’m not sure if attendees are required to hear the sales pitch first, but it should be fun regardless.

Sunday, Aug. 26

PLAN A: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ Observatory North Park. For some reason, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Crossroads” is one of those songs where more people than I expected seem to know every single word. Then again, it’s a damn classic, and what better way to close out the weekend than with some ’90s hip-hop.

Monday, Aug. 27

PLAN A: Napalm Death, Cattle Decapitation, Thrown Into Exile, Beekeeper @ Brick by Brick. Napalm Death’s had a lot of different members and released a lot of different records, but whatever shape they take, they’re extreme music legends. The band is as vicious as ever, plus they do a great cover of Dead Kennedys’ “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.” PLAN B: Combo Chimbita, San Pedro El Cortez @ Soda Bar. Combo Chimbita describe their music as “Tropical futurism,” which in practice sounds like a blend of psychedelia and cumbia, with elements of dub and other styles. And it’s really cool.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

PLAN A: Corsicana, Free Paintings, Chutes @ Soda Bar. No matter how long I do this, I always discover lots of new bands. Corsicana is a Denver artist who combines ambient drones with gorgeous dream pop. It’s a little bit like a mix between Slowdive and The Antlers. That is, it’s gorgeous.