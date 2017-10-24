Roky Erickson, Emma Ruth Rundle and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Oct. 25

PLAN A: Paul Weller @ House of Blues. Paul Weller fronted The Jam and The Style Council, and has since released his share of excellent solo records. The man’s written more great songs than I can count, so this one seems like an easy choice. BACKUP PLAN: Delicate Steve, The Blank Tapes, Calcutta Kid @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Oct. 26

PLAN A: Paul Cauthen, Texas Gentlemen @ The Casbah. Paul Cauthen’s a country/folk musician whose style nods to the elaborate countrypolitan sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s. His songs are haunting and soulful, but often with gorgeous, lush arrangements. PLAN B: Broken Dead, Reality Lost, Tar Pit, Endless//Nameless @ SPACE. For something more intense and aggressive, check out this lineup of hardcore bands that’ll have no trouble getting a gnarly circle pit started.

Friday, Oct. 27

PLAN A: Roky Erickson, Death Valley Girls, San Diego Freak Out DJs, DJ Ian Utero @ The Casbah. As a member of 13th Floor Elevators, Roky Erickson was one of the most influential psychedelic musicians of all time, and he’s been making great weird music for decades. PLAN B: Turnover, Elvis Depressedly, Emma Ruth Rundle @ The Irenic. Turnover’s a solid indie rock band, but this gets my endorsement for Emma Ruth Rundle, whose doom-inspired, dark rock is both devastating and unforgettable. PLAN C: Bit Maps, Forest Grove, Low Points @ Whistle Stop. Oh yes, there’s a Plan C tonight. Bit Maps is one of this town’s best bands, and Forest Grove—featuring The Dabbers and CityBeat’s own Ryan Bradford—are making their debut. BACKUP PLAN: Flying Lotus in 3-D, Gifted and Blessed @ Observatory North Park.

Saturday, Oct. 28

PLAN A: The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Rozwell Kid, Mylets @ The Irenic. Read my feature on Rozwell Kid this week, whose power pop gems are ultra catchy and steeped in nostalgic yarns. They’re super fun and they rip live. PLAN B: The Creepy Creeps, Schizophonics, Mission Creeps, Beehive and the Barracudas @ The Casbah. Get the Halloween party started early with this lineup of local rippers, plus Tucson’s Mission Creeps. It’ll be some rowdy rock ‘n’ roll fun. BACKUP PLAN: Loom, Desert Suns, Nebula Drag @ Til-Two Club.

Sunday, Oct. 29

PLAN A: ‘Not Dead Yet’ w/ Therapy, Karbonite, DJs Andres, Boogieman, Josexx, Cisco @ Whistle Stop. It’s a good week for new bands at the Whistle Stop. Therapy is a new band featuring members of Age of Collapse, and this is their second show. Read more in this week’s Notes from the Smoking Patio. BACKUP PLAN: Musiq Soulchild, STS x Khari Mateen @ Music Box.

Monday, Oct. 30

PLAN A: Zombie Surf Camp, The Touchies, Parade of Horribles @ The Casbah. Zombie Surf Camp are exactly the kind of band to seek out the night before Halloween. They’re campy, fun and ghoulish in all the right ways.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

PLAN A: San Diego bands cover Rage Against the Machine, Nico/Echo & the Bunnymen, Girls, DJs Andrew McGranahan, Camilla Robina @ Soda Bar. The two best options for Halloween rocking are cover shows, with this one offering the most curious mixture of source material. The Nico/Echo & the Bunnymen mashup set is bound to be an interesting one. PLAN B: Adicts, Blitz, Nirvana, Andrew W.K. cover sets @ SPACE. For a more punk rock set of covers, this show featuring another batch of local musicians is a good bet, particularly because it means “Party Hard” will be part of the set. BACKUP PLAN: Dreadnought, Ineaona, Old Man Wizard, Fadrait @ The Merrow.