RVG, Jamila Woods and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Bradley Murray Jamila Woods

Wednesday, June 12

PLAN A: Plague Vendor, Demasiado @ Music Box. We saw Plague Vendor open up for White Lung back in 2016 and they nearly stole the show. They make pissy, sinister and energetic garage-punk that’s as scary as it is invigorating. Check out the burner “Ox Blood” or their new single “Let Me Get High / Low” for a nice taste. PLAN B: John Paul White, The Prescriptions @ Belly Up.

Thursday, June 13

PLAN A: RVG @ Soda Bar. These Melbourne, Australia indie-rockers are one of those rare bands whose music transcends genres and can appeal to just about anyone. The Fall, The Smiths and even early R.E.M. are easy references, but these guys have a glorious sound that has deservedly made them the buzz band of the year. PLAN B: TiRon & Ayomari, Nonchalant Savant, J.R. Jarris, Abjo @ SPACE. L.A. duo TiRon & Ayomari specialize in laid back grooves, managing to strike a great balance between earnest R&B and boastful hip-hop. BACKUP PLAN: Worriers, Le Saboteur, Squarecrow, Matt Caskitt, The Breaks @ Tower Bar.

Friday, June 14

PLAN A: Pile, State Champion, Miss New Buddha @ Soda Bar. Boston noise-rockers Pile have been called “one of the strangest bands in rock music,” and we won’t dispute that proclamation. Their sound is kinda all over the place but manages to still sound truly transcendent. Plus, their excellent new album, Green and Gray, features a song called “The Soft Hands of Stephen Miller,” one of the more clever rebukes of the Trump administration we’ve ever heard. Oh, and definitely show up early for local math-rockers Miss New Buddha. PLAN B: Operators, DOOMSQUAD @ The Casbah. Operators is an electro-tinged dance-pop party and the latest project from Dan Boekner (Wolf Parade, Divine Fits, Handsome Furs, etc.). It all has a cool, Gary Neuman at-a-Berlin- dance-club vibe to it, which we’re totally cool with. BACKUP PLAN: Gary Wilson, Bryson Cone, Lunar hand, Ritual Talk @ Che Cafe Collective.

Saturday, June 15

PLAN A: Diane Coffee, Claire George @ The Casbah. Readers hopefully caught our feature last week on Shaun Fleming, the one-man force behind the androgynous electro-pop act Diane Coffee. His music is highly danceable, but also tackles big issues such as technology’s influence on our humanity. PLAN B: Machine Girl, Deli Girls, Solv @ SPACE. Machine Girl is a New York City industrial music project that should appeal to fans of Ministry and Atari Teenage Riot. They have an album called ...Because I’m Young Arrogant and Hate Everything You Stand For, and it pretty much lives up to its name. BACKUP PLAN: Smokey Robinson @ San Diego County Fair.

Sunday, June 16

PLAN A: The Felice Brothers, Johnathan Rice @ The Casbah. The Felice Brothers’ self-titled 2008 album remains an underappreciated masterpiece of Dylan-esque rootsy folk. They probably would be a lot bigger if corporate suspender-rock bands such as The Lumineers and Mumford & Sons hadn’t ruined everything. BACKUP PLAN: New Year’s Day, Diamante, Savage After Midnight @ Brick By Brick.

Monday, June 17

PLAN A: Lucinda Williams & Buick 6 @ Belly Up Tavern. Lucinda Williams is country and singer/songwriter royalty and has never made a bad album. Check out the Spotlight section this week for more accolades. BACKUP PLAN: Drug Apts, Exasperation @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, June 18

PLAN A: Jamila Woods, duendita @ The Casbah. Not all R&B artists can pull off poetic political commentary and still have it sound as smooth as silk, but Chicago’s Jamila Woods does just that. Like Nina Simone and Erykah Badu before her, Woods crafts empowering and beautiful jams that speak truth to power. Her new album, LEGACY! LEGACY!, is bound to be on every critic’s year-end best albums lists. PLAN B: Lucinda Williams & Buick 6 @ Belly Up Tavern. A second chance to see the incomparable Williams. BACKUP PLAN: Sweet Knives @ Whistle Stop.