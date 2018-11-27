Sean Rowe, El Ten Eleven, boygenius and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Kristy Benjamin boygenius

Wednesday, Nov. 28

PLAN A: Mt. Pleasant, BRUIN @ Seven Grand. Two great local bands in a cool setting. Mt. Pleasant mixes ’60s-inspired psychedelia with post-punk rhythms while BRUIN specializes in electro-tinged indie rock mixed with synthy, purple-drank beats. PLAN B: Pocket Hole, Downers, Daytrip @ The Casbah. Last week, we raved about Pocket Hole’s new EP, Marine Layer, but Downers and especially Daytrip are just as aurally pleasing. The latter band’s self-titled EP should be streamed regularly for anyone needing a little pick-me-up. BACKUP PLAN: STAL, Moon @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Nov. 29

PLAN A: boygenius @ The Observatory North Park. This band is Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, three of the brightest singer-songwriters in the world right now. Expect to hear some songs off their brilliant self-titled EP, as well as some songs off their individual efforts. PLAN B: Sean Rowe, Girl Blue @ The Casbah. Even with his grizzled, tear-in-your beer bartitone, Rowe is a songwriter first. He makes songs for cathartic, transitional moments. A song like “I’ll Follow Your Trail” is a beautiful tribute to parenthood, while “To Leave Something Behind” will almost surely be played at someone’s funeral. Beautiful, moving stuff. BACKUP PLAN: Eyedress, Minor Gems, Shindigs @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Nov. 30

PLAN A: Moon Honey, Hexa, Spooky Cigarette @ Soda Bar. They might look like they got lost on the way to Burning Man, but Moon Honey has some pretty great songs, particularly the ballads. Try out “That Dog” and “The Cathedral” and if you like what you hear, you will not be disappointed by the group’s spirited live show. Show up early for locals Hexa and Spooky Cigarette, as both are excellent. PLAN B: El Ten Eleven, Tennis System @ The Casbah. The first of a two-night stand at The Casbah, El Ten Eleven play mostly instrumental soundscapes created by looping, effects, vamping and all sorts of technical wizardry. However they do it, the result is hypnotizing. BACKUP PLAN: Lemaitre @ The Irenic.

Saturday, Dec. 1

PLAN A: El Ten Eleven, Tennis System @ The Casbah. See above for more info on these guys. PLAN B: Mock Orange, The Band Apart @ Soda Bar. The Indiana-based Mock Orange made a name for themselves in the late ‘90s emo and pop-punk scene, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Their latest, Put the Kid on the Sleepy Horse, is proof that a band can evolve well beyond their youthful tirades and into a group that’s content with adulthood. BACKUP PLAN: Brockhampton @ Valley View Casino Center.

Sunday, Dec. 2

PLAN A: Tropa Magica, San Pedro El Cortez, Vlush @ Soda Bar. Formerly known as Thee Commons, East L.A. band Tropa Magica mix cumbia, punk and psychedelic rock for a sound that is as lively as their legendary shows. Songs like “Koopa-Cabras” and “LSD Roma” sound straight out of a south-of-the-border Quentin Tarantino flick, while tracks like “Primus Sucks” are evidence of their punkish playfulness. PLAN B: Ben Pirani & The Means of Production, Billy Prince, Jake Najor & The Moment of Truth @ The Merrow. The Chicago-born, NYC-based Pirani has soul in his blood. And while his voice has limits, his take on old-school R&B (think Motown and the prime years of Atlantic Records) is golden. Show up early for local drummer Jake Najor’s project. You will not regret it. BACKUP PLAN: Michael Bolton @ Pechanga Resort & Casino. Why the hell not?

Monday, Dec. 3

PLAN A: Fell Runner, Orchid Mantis, Natula @ Soda Bar. L.A.-based Fell Runner is cool, but we’re particularly excited about the openers at this show. Atlanta’s Thomas Howard makes mesmerizing collage pop under the name Orchid Mantis, while local singer Natasha Kozaily’s recently released Natula EP is filled with danceable gems punctuated by her inimitable voice. BACKUP PLAN: Necrot, Crematory Stench, Corpsemaker @ Brick by Brick.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

PLAN A: Mac DeMarco @ Music Box. A stripped-down solo set from everyone’s favorite goofball singer-songwriter. Best known for his unique guitar style and self-depreciating lyrics, DeMarco himself describes his music as “jizz jazz.” K. BACKUP PLAN: Wanted Noise @ Soda Bar.