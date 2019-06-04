Sebadoh, Rufus Wainwright and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Pooneh Ghana The Wild Reeds

Wednesday, June 5

PLAN A: The Skints, The Amalgamated, San Diego City Soul Club DJs @ The Casbah. We at CityBeat often get accused of hating on reggae. Let’s be clear: We don’t hate reggae. We just hate when beach bros commodify it and play the same tired-ass Bob Marley and Sublime covers. That being said, London’s The Skints are our type of modern reggae band. Reverent, talented and making songs that are both catchy and original. BACKUP PLAN: Spiral Stairs, The Rightovers @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, June 6

PLAN A: Father John Misty, Jason Isbell @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. What a dynamic duo this is. Country singer Jason Isbell’s plaintive, self-reflective songs should balance perfectly with Father John Misty’s self-aggrandizing torch songs. PLAN B: The Wild Reeds, A.O. Gerber @ The Casbah. The three frontwomen in L.A. quintet could easily be making music on their own, but what a powerful, harmonic sound they make together. Their new record, Cheers, is packed with singalong indie folk that pulls on all the heartstrings. BACKUP PLAN: The Jack Moves, Adeumazel @ Mous Tache Bar, Tijuana.

Friday, June 7

PLAN A: Sebadoh, Flower @ The Casbah. Lou Barlow and company have been going strong since first reuniting in 2007. Their masterpieces, Sebadoh III and Bake Sale, have stood the test of time, filled with lofi rock gems that were brilliant rejoinders to the pomp of the ’90s alternative scene. PLAN B: Fawns of Love, Slowness, Steilacoom, Battery Point, DJ Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop. This is a great, gothy lineup from top-to-bottom. Bakersfield duo Fawns of Love have kind of a moody Cure-meets-Chromatics feel while San Fran’s Slowness channel vintage Low with excellent results. BACKUP PLAN: TTNG, The Kraken Quartet @ The Irenic.

Saturday, June 8

PLAN A: together PANGEA, Vundabar, Dehd @ The Irenic. L.A.’s together PANGEA often get labeled garage-punk, but they’re only punk in that they’re kinda all over the place. One minute, they’ll be playing a snidey, three-chord anthem and the next, they’ll be playing a tender, acoustic ballad. They pull it all off pretty well. PLAN B: Taken By Canadians, Shane Hall, Creature and the Woods, Low Volts @ The Casbah. A great lineup of local bands with blues-rock leanings. Oceanside’s Taken by Canadians, in particular, are worth checking out. BACKUP PLAN: AJ Froman, Ezra Bells, Megafauna @ Winston’s.

Sunday, June 9

PLAN A: Rufus Wainwright @ Belly Up Tavern. Half of the CityBeat staff regularly cries while listening to Rufus Wainwright’s bewitching ballads and hypnotizing voice. Yes, you’ll likely find us at this show, close to the stage, being big blubbering babies. PLAN B: Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Amasa Hines @ The Casbah. Not many artists could write sweaty soul jams titled “Bitch, I Love You” and “Get Yo Shit” and still make them sound sexy as hell. Mr. Lewis does. BACKUP PLAN: Bustié, DJ Miss Lady D @ Whistle Stop.

Monday, June 10

PLAN A: Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey, Birds, Slim Cessna’s Auto Club @ The Casbah. Brian Tristan (aka Kind Congo Powers) has played in The Cramps and with Nick Cave, but his solo material is worth your attention. Since 2005, he’s been releasing dark garage-rock with a Chicano outlook, and his live shows are always smoking. BACKUP PLAN: SOURCE, Of Ennui, ElectroMagnetic @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, June 11

PLAN A: Babe Rainbow, Paint @ The Casbah. Australia’s Babe Rainbow are proud of their “hippy rockers” distinction and it shows in their songs—dreamy, lysergic pop that sounds like it was made for beach strolls and dancing around in flower crowns. BACKUP PLAN: Sadistik, Trizz, Rafael Vigilantics, Preacher Vs. Choir @ Soda Bar.