Sextile, Neko Case, Doyle and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 5

PLAN A: Fucked Up, Narrow Head @ Soda Bar. Hopefully you caught our Spotlight section last week where we sang the praises of Canadian hardcore freaks Fucked Up. Their live shows live up to the band’s name. PLAN B: Big Business, Qui, DJ JUSTIN PEARSON @ Whistle Stop. The team of Jared Warren and Coady Willis make some wicked noise for just two dudes. The L.A.-via-Seattle duo play a brand of metal that’s somewhere between the sludge and stoner varieties. Either way, it melts your face and makes your ears bleed, but, like, totally in a good way. BACKUP PLAN: Redd Kross, Dale Crover Band @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Dec. 6

PLAN A: Laura Gibson @ Grand Ole BBQ, El Cajon. We profiled singer/songwriter Gibson in last week’s issue and can’t say enough nice things about her new album, Goner. This show is a little off the beaten path so pack some friends into the van and roadtrip it. You won’t regret it. PLAN B: Irradio, Dewey Defeats Truman, Demasiado, Miss New Buddha @ The Casbah. It’s truly nuts to realize that the soul punks in Irradio have been playing off-and-on in the local scene for nearly 20 years, but they sound as good as ever. With the haunting vocals of Jon Piotrowski, Demasiado is another fine local band that recently reunited. And Miss New Buddha plays some excellent math-punk so show up for the whole show. BACKUP PLAN: Castle, Nebula Drag, Hours, Dhatura @ Tower Bar.

Friday, Dec. 7

PLAN A: Sextile, BOAN, O/X @ Whistle Stop. Our editor saw Sextile last year and has been raving about their hard-edged post-punk that includes elements of industrial and even rockabilly. Show up early for L.A.-based electro duo BOAN, who play dark and sexy electro-pop songs with names like “Freak Snake” and “Secretos.” PLAN B: Magic Sword, Crystal Ghost @ Soda Bar. Speaking of weird electro music, Magic Sword is a Boise-based electronic trio who plays synthy instrumental music that’s straight out of an epic ’80s movie montage. They also wear cloaks and masks during shows, which only adds to the sci-fi feels. BACKUP PLAN: Heart Bones (Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis), Geezer @ The Merrow.

Saturday, Dec. 8

PLAN A: Neko Case, Destroyer @ The Observatory. Neko Case is a goddess and her new album, Hell-On is packed with empowered, but nonetheless heart-wrenching, indie-rock that moves the soul. PLAN B: Author & Punisher, Lingua Ignota, Street Sects, Otherr, New Crimes @ The Casbah. Check out this week’s music feature on local industrialist Tristan Shone. His one-man project, Author & Punisher, is not for the faint of heart, but you’ve never heard anything like it. BACKUP PLAN: Beach Fossils, Wavves @ House of Blues.

Sunday, Dec. 9

PLAN A: Suuns, Graham Van Pelt @ Soda Bar. For over a decade, Montreal-based quartet Suuns have been producing some of the most interesting electro-rock around. Fans of bands like Clinic and Neu! will want to check out Suuns’ latest, Felt, which is arguably their most sexy and melodic to date. PLAN B: Skating Polly, Potty Mouth, Con-Tact @ SPACE. It’s the Polly/Potty tour! A night of badass, all-female pop-punk that isn’t afraid to get in your face. BACKUP PLAN: Kurt Vile & The Violators, Jessica Pratt @ The Observatory.

Monday, Dec. 10

PLAN A: Doyle, Society 1 @ Brick By Brick. Look, it’s the guitarist from the Misfits playing with a guy who looks like Hugh Jackman circa X2: X-Men United and who sings like an angry Wolverine as well. BACKUP PLAN: Mainsail, Avenue Army, Teazed @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

PLAN A: Gothic Tropic, Mt. Pleasant @ Soda Bar. While it’s not exactly gothy or tropical, the one-woman project from Cecilia Della Peruti is beautifully poppy with a just hint of sadness. PLAN B: Call of the Wild, Hocus, Space Farce @ The Casbah. The frontman for local hard-rockers Hocus lovingly trolls our editor on social media so that’s reason enough for this to make the cut. BACKUP PLAN: Amine, Buddy, Kayo Genesis @ The Observatory North Park