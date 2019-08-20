Snail Mail, Panther Modern and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matador Records Snail Mail

Wednesday, Aug. 21

PLAN A: Snail Mail, Choir Boy @ Music Box. Was there any better indie-rock single in 2018 than Lindsey Jordan’s “Pristine”? In fact, the artist known as Snail Mail’s debut album, Lush, was filled with so many startling gems that we’re hoping to hear some new songs on this night. PLAN B: Jack Symes, Swimming in Circles, Gregory Ackerman @ Soda Bar. L.A. singer/songwriter Jack Symes has that old-school Devendra Banhart-kinda vibe, but with a much more focused, pop-friendly sensibility. It’s good for mindlessly grooving, but somehow still sounds tight. BACKUP PLAN: Nexus 4000, Montalban Quintet @ Whistle Stop Bar.

Thursday, Aug. 22

PLAN A: Kacey Musgraves, Poolside @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. Country superstar Kacey Musgraves can win all the Grammys and get popular with the Walmart crowd, but she still has mad indie cred with us. Last year’s Golden Hour was fantastic from beginning to end and, like the Dixie Chicks before her, she’s unafraid to use her celebrity status to stand up for progressive causes. PLAN B: Little Jesus, The Delirians @ Music Box. Music fans should not sleep on Mexico City’s Little Jesus. They’re new album, Disco de Oro, is filled with so much new-wave pop gold they should have named it El Dorado. BACKUP PLAN: Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth, The Heavy Guilt @ The Holding Company.

Friday, Aug. 23

PLAN A: Panther Modern, Newboy, Lower Tar @ Whistle Stop. We’ve always been big fans of L.A. darkwave duo Sextile, so we’re happy to report that Panther Modern, the new solo project from Sextile’s Brady Keehn, is just as foreboding. His new EP, Los Angeles 2020, is filled with moody, synth-based melodies and striking beats that are straight out of a Blade Runner disco. PLAN B: Molly Burch, Jackie Cohen @ Soda Bar. Readers who need a good cry should check out Burch’s new single, “Only One.” In fact, check out her entire discography. It’s filled with stark and mournful ballads that tread somewhere between indie-rock and country. BACKUP PLAN: Beach Goons, Junkie @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Aug. 24

PLAN A: The Magnificent, The Loons, El Vez and the Motherfuckers, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ The Casbah. A local memorial and benefit show for Jeff Walls, the guitarist of Georgia band Guadalcanal Diary. See this week’s Notes from the Smoking Patio for more details. BACKUP PLAN: Shonen Knife, Me Like Bees @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Aug. 25

PLAN A: The Color Forty Nine, Kenseth Thibideau @ Whistle Stop. We do love this local band’s dark balladry and frontman Phil Beaumont’s smooth baritone. Plus, this is a happy hour show, so it leaves plenty of time to catch… PLAN A, Part 2: Ian Olney, ROSE @ Soda Bar. There’s not much info about L.A.-based producer and singer Ian Olney on the web, but that only adds to his mystery. One thing we do know: His smooth R&B jams manage to sound both vintage and contemporary. BACKUP PLAN: Man or Astro-Man?, Human Beat @ The Casbah.

Monday, Aug. 26

PLAN A: RacketGirl, Laugh Tracks, Blush, Eric Schroeder @ Soda Bar. Chula Vista punks RacketGirl certainly live up to their name with their scuzzy blasts of punk that rarely last over a minute and a half. BACKUP PLAN: Pink Martini @ Humphrey’s By The Bay.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

PLAN A: Mal Blum, The Fresh Brunettes, Neutral Shirt @ Soda Bar. Check out Jamie Gadette’s excellent feature on singer/songwriter Mal Blum, who plays bittersweet folk punctuated with a wicked sense of humor. PLAN B: Bryan Ferry, Femme Schmidt @ Copley Symphony Hall. The man fronted Roxy Music and is responsible for some of the greatest songs of the ’70s. How could we not want to go to this show? BACKUP PLAN: Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Elle King @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.