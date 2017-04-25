Sorority Noise, Pile and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Sorority Noise

Wednesday, April 26

PLAN A: Leif Vollebekk, Nico Yaryan @ The Casbah. Singer/songwriter Leif Vollebekk plays stark, sometimes dreamy, sometimes haunting indie folk that’s reminiscent of Ryan Adams at his most stripped down. It’s quite gorgeous.

Thursday, April 27

PLAN A: Pile, Gnarwhal, Mariel @ Soda Bar. Boston post-hardcore group Pile can make some seriously pummeling punk rock in the vein of ‘90s-era groups on the Touch and Go roster (Jesus Lizard, Shellac, etc.). But they also have a knack for melody that’s better than most. Combined, it makes for a hell of a show. PLAN B: Kids In Heat, Cheap Tissue, Dream Phases, Minor Gems @ Blonde. How about a loud punk rock show with plenty of snotty teenage energy? Because that’s exactly what you’re going to get with Kids In Heat, whose songs are short, loud and fast, with lots of fuzz and attitude. BACKUP PLAN: San Fermin, Low Roar @ The Casbah.

Friday, April 28

PLAN A: Ne-Hi, Sixes, Half Eaten @ SPACE. Chicago’s Ne-Hi make guitar-based indie rock that’s not too loud and not too sleepy, but hits just the right spot. They’ve got the right amount of jangle and distortion to remind you of why you got into indie rock in the first place. PLAN B: Lord Howler, The Screamin’ Yeehaws, Bosswitch @ Tower Bar. For something a little louder, make your way to The Tower Bar for a hard-rocking triple-threat, including the Kiss-meets-Maiden riffing of Lord Howler and the stoner party metal of Bosswitch, one of my new favorite local bands. BACKUP PLAN: Condemned, Eukaryst, Sergulath, Dethsurf @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, April 29

PLAN A: San Diego Metal Swap Meet w/ Jag Panzer @ Quartyard. I’m definitely planning on making a trip downtown for the annual San Diego Metal Swap Meet, where you can drop some cash on some metal vinyl and merch, as well as catch a live set from power metal heroes Jag Panzer. PLAN B: The Midnight Pine, Demasiado, BFSB, Madly, DJ Mike Delgado @ The Casbah. Later in the evening, consider this showcase of local bands, headlined by the always enchanting The Midnight Pine and featuring the first Demasiado show in five years. See Notes from the Smoking Patio for more.

Sunday, April 30

PLAN A: The Wedding Present, Colleen Green Band @ The Casbah. Read Scott McDonald’s feature on legendary UK band The Wedding Present, who celebrate 30 years of their debut album George Best. They’re also continuously making new and innovative records, well after they made their initial mark. PLAN B: The Walters, Summer Salt, Bad Kids, T. Rexico @ Soda Bar. I’m pretty sure that the members of The Walters aren’t actually all named Walter (or probably any of them), but I do know that they make some tuneful pop music with dreamy guitars and bright synthesizers. Since it’s Sunday and you don’t want to get too wrecked before Monday, The Walters strike a good balance.

Monday, May 1

PLAN A: Nite Lapse, Mayor Taco Ghost, Satellite Sky @ The Casbah. As I say often on this page, if you’re itching for some live music on a Monday, you should make an effort to see some locals. I suggest the new-wavey Nite Lapse, who infuse synth-pop melodies with a disco sensibility.

Tuesday, May 2

PLAN A: Sorority Noise, Walter Etc., The Obsessives @ House of Blues Voodoo Room. Sorority Noise is one of those bands that fits into a lot of different categories, depending on which song you’re listening to. Sometimes they’re folky and sometimes they’re synthy, but most of the time they’re a sort of a shoegazey emo band. It’s like if M83 produced a Get Up Kids album. I’m into it.