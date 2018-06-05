Speedy Ortiz, A Place to Bury Strangers and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Shervin Lainez Speedy Ortiz

Wednesday, June 6

PLAN A: Speedy Ortiz, Anna Burch, Winter @ Soda Bar. I’m not necessarily one for nostalgia for its own sake, but Speedy Ortiz reminds me of the best indie rock bands of the ‘90s. More bands with loud guitars and big hooks is just fine by me. PLAN B: Howlin Rain @ The Casbah. An Oakland-based band with some locally based members, Howlin Rain plays the kind of rock ‘n’ roll that recalls the likes of Crazy Horse and The Band. It’s earthy, raw music that’ll remind anyone why they loved guitars in the first place. BACKUP PLAN: Angels Dust, Sharone & the Wind, Braggers, OTS @ SPACE.

Thursday, June 7

PLAN A: A Place to Bury Strangers, Sextile, Keepers @ The Casbah. A Place to Bury Strangers are at their best when in punishing noise rock mode. And when they perform live, it’s pretty much always intense and insanely loud. You’ve been warned.

Friday, June 8

PLAN A: Maps & Atlases, Prism Tats @ The Casbah. Maps & Atlases’ style of intricately arranged indie rock has led to them being called “math rock,” a phrase that every math rock band hates. I’m not sure how they feel about it, but their strong melodies and technical skills add up to something really fun. PLAN B: Minus the Bear, The New Trust @ House of Blues. Minus the Bear is actually pretty similar to Maps & Atlases, but have received more mainstream success. Highly Refined Pirates from 2002 is a classic. BACKUP PLAN: Seiho, Tygapaw, Baojiaxiang, Ingemar & Snapghost, SPC @ SPACE.

Saturday, June 9

PLAN A: The Sword, The Atomic Bitchwax @ Belly Up Tavern. Texas stoner rock group The Sword have been laying down some meaty riffs for quite a few years, and while there are certainly heavier bands, they’re as much fun as heavy music gets. PLAN B: ‘Kate Bush Dance Party’ w/ Baby Bushka @ The Casbah. This local Kate Bush tribute featuring a cast of all-stars from San Diego bands has become really popular since their debut show at The Casbah. It’s hard to go wrong with Kate Bush. BACKUP PLAN: Aterciopelados, Los Hollywood @ Music Box.

Sunday, June 10

PLAN A: Jeremy Enigk @ Soda Bar. Jeremy Enigk is best known for fronting proto-emo icons Sunny Day Real Estate. But in the ‘90s he released a progressive chamber pop album called Return of the Frog Queen. It was pretty weird and unexpected at the time, but the songwriting was still great. PLAN B: Justin Townes Earle, Lydia Loveless @ The Casbah. Need to feel sad on a Sunday night? Hit up this show featuring two contemporary Americana troubadours who know something about feeling blue.

Monday, June 11

PLAN A: Miss New Buddha, Obsessives, Belladon @ Blonde. Miss New Buddha is a band of local ringers that have been turning heads with their loud, intense shows that sound a little like At the Drive-In. Get there early for Belladon, who are a synth heavy band with outstanding vocal harmonies.

Tuesday, June 12

PLAN A: Shy Boys, Heavy Hawaii @ Whistle Stop. Kansas City’s Shy Boys are a lo-fi indie rock group with a scruffy, garagey sensibility that just happens to feature some great pop melodies beneath all the hiss and reverb. BACKUP PLAN: Headphone, Small Culture, Oak Palace @ The Casbah.