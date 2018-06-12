Stars, This Will Destroy You and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Shervin Lainez Stars

Wednesday, June 13

PLAN A: Black Milk with Nat Turner, Zee Will, Sunny Levine @ Soda Bar. Black Milk has been helping to keep Detroit’s name among some of America’s best hip-hop cities for more than a decade. And with Nat Turner, his backing band, Black Milk has also turned that into an even funkier live experience. PLAN B: The Cult @ Del Mar Fairgrounds. After beginning their career as the uber-goth Southern Death Cult, the UK’s The Cult evolved into an ’80s stadium rock band with some AC/DC sized ambitions. This show will be fun regardless, but if they work in some classics like “Rain,” that’s all the better. BACKUP PLAN: Flatbush Zombies @ SOMA.

Thursday, June 14

PLAN A: Zanias, Mannequin, Sashcloth & Axes, DJs Fn1, Disorder @ SPACE. There’s never a bad time to indulge in a night of synth-heavy goth, and this show has some bands worth adding to anyone’s darkwave playlist. Zanias is a Berlin-based artist with a dark, danceable sensibility, while locals Mannequin offer some catchy gloom and Sashcloth & Axes make ferocious synthpunk. PLAN B: Poor, Low and Be Told, Los Pinche Pinches @ Whistle Stop. Three different bands with three different takes on punk, with Poor’s being the most rhythmically complex and intense. BACKUP PLAN: Sundrop Electric, The Lover The Liar @ The Merrow.

Friday, June 15

PLAN A: Brownout, Money Chicha @ The Casbah. Brownout is a “hardcore Latin funk” group that’s gone through some different phases of interpreting other artists’ music. Their latest release is called Fear of a Brown Planet, and sounds essentially like Public Enemy being performed by The J.B.’s, but without lyrics. It’s odd, but very cool. PLAN B: The Skull, Earthride, Hyborian @ Soda Bar. Stoner rock bands are a dime a dozen, but when it’s done right, it can be pretty badass. The Skull have a particularly heavy style, with some stellar melodies at that.

Saturday, June 16

PLAN A: ‘A Ship in the Woods Festival’ w/ Shabazz Palaces, No Age, Ice Baloons, etc. @ Felicita Park. Read my feature this week on Shabazz Palaces, the Seattle hip-hop group that’s headlining this night of A Ship in the Woods Festival. For more on the festival, check out this week’s Short List. PLAN B: The Bassics, Gilbert Castellanos, Pequeno Asteroide, Parker Meridien, INUS @ Boys and Girls Club of South County. South County mod rockers The Bassics are having a release show that features an impressively eclectic set of bands, from local jazz icon Gilbert Castellanos to hip-hop trio The Parker Meridien and noise prog weirdos INUS. It’ll be like a mini-festival unto itself. BACKUP PLAN: Veronica May, Golden Hour, The Havnauts @ The Casbah.

Sunday, June 17

PLAN A: ‘A Ship in the Woods Festival’ w/ Built to Spill, Bill Callahan, EMA, etc. @ Felicita Park. Night two of Ship Fest brings another batch of great bands, including the amazing singer/songwriter Bill Callahan, who rarely makes his way around these parts. PLAN B: Post Animal, Slow Pulp, Los Shadows @ Soda Bar. Post Animal’s music is catchy, fun and fuzzy, but more than anything it’s big on really great sounding guitar riffs. People have been making guitar rock for decades, so it’s good to hear a band that can make it sound novel.

Monday, June 18

PLAN A: This Will Destroy You @ Belly Up Tavern. I’ve never been sure if This Will Destroy You’s name was meant in terms of their sonic power or their emotional weight. Or both, since the post-rock outfit’s instrumental compositions are both loud and capable of evoking lots of feelings. Bring earplugs and, if necessary, some tissues.

Tuesday, June 19

PLAN A: Stars, Shamir @ Belly Up Tavern. Canadian indie pop outfit Stars first caught my attention with their excellent 2003 single “Elevator Love Letter,” and though I admit to having some gaps in their catalog, the classics hold up. Make it to this show early for Shamir, whose 2015 album Ratchet was one of that year’s best.