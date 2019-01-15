Sumac, The Donkeys and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Kristin Cofer SRSQ

Wednesday, Jan. 16

PLAN A: Dark Black, Body Heat, Band Argument @ San Diego Content Partners. Mojave Desert band Dark Black fancy themselves a post-punk band, but they almost have a Brit-pop sound. Either way, we dig it. Same goes for the Florida duo Body Heat, but they incorporate some shoegaze and dream-pop elements as well. Also, to attend this show, you’ll need to DM the organizers on social media to get the address, but the lineup is worth a little detective work. BACKUP PLAN: Howlin Rain, Monarch, Garcia Peoples @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Jan. 17

PLAN A: The Donkeys, The Blank Tapes, Bitchin’ Summer @ The Casbah. We could argue that indie-rockers The Donkeys have produced two of the greatest local songs ever (“Lower the Heavens” and “I Like the Way You Walk”), and yet they remain one of those bands that you need to see live to get the full experience. So, yeah, do it. PLAN B: Miss New Buddha, Dark Black, Body Heat, Hawk Auburn @ Moustache Bar. If you missed Dark Black and Body Heat on Wednesday, head down to TJ on this night where they’ll be playing with local math-punks Miss New Buddha, who always put on a blistering live performance.

Friday, Jan. 18

PLAN A: Sumac, Divide + Dissolve, Tashi Dorji @ Brick By Brick. Canadian post-metallers Sumac are that type of band who will appeal to true metalheads and the indie math-rock crowd as well. Their latest, Love in Shadow, is filled with grinding, intricate songs that all extend beyond 12 minutes. You may need to wear a neck brace the next day. PLAN B: The Penetrators, The Schizophonics, The Dinettes @ The Casbah. Local punk legends The Penetrators are back together for the Casbah’s 30th anniversary. We did a cover story on them the last time they reunited back in 2011, but their brand of obnoxious punk, which is sprinkled with some surf-guitar, is timeless. BACKUP PLAN: Dent May, Battery Point @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Jan. 19

PLAN A: Nao, Xavier Omar @ The Observatory North Park. British singer Neo Jessica Joshua, who goes by the name Nao, released one of the more underrated R&B albums of 2018 with Saturn. The title track alone is a seriously smooth baby-making jam. Bring a date to this one. PLAN B: Mae, Matthew Thiessen, Krigarè @ The Irenic. Fans of early ’00s emo and bands like Death Cab for Cutie are surely already familiar with Mae, who’ve been crafting heartfelt sing-alongs since 2001. Singer Dave Elkins’ high voice has held up well so expect a lot of teary-eyed fist pumping once those choruses hit.

Sunday, Jan. 20

PLAN A: Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Delta Bombers @ The Observatory North Park. Since 1985, Reverend Horton Heat have been producing solid psychobilly jams for people who like to grease their hair back or wear it up in a bouffant. Plus, the show is only $5 so you can’t really go wrong here. BACKUP PLAN: Marbled Eye, Shitgiver @ Whistle Stop.

Monday, Jan. 21

PLAN A: Parquet Courts, Snail Mail @ Music Box. Parquet Courts’ brand of post-punk doesn’t excite us as much as when they first emerged in 2013. For this show, it’s all about the one-woman force that is Lindsey Jordan (aka Snail Mail), who released one of the best albums of 2018 (Lush). Her brand of vulnerable indie rock is worth the price of admission alone. [Note: This show sold out after this Issue went to press]. PLAN B: The Posies, Shelbi Bennett @ Soda Bar. Check out editor Seth Combs' Spotlight this week to read more about this influential band celebrating its 30th anniversary. BACKUP PLAN: Julia Sage and the Bad Hombres @ Bar Pink.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

PLAN A: Via Satellite, Goodbye Blue Monday, Dewey Defeats Truman @ The Casbah. Check out our editor’s review of the excellent new Via Satellite album, which was recorded under rather tragic circumstances. Show up early for Goodbye Blue Monday, a recently reunited post-punk group of locals who went on to play in bands such as Lowcloudcover, KATA and Warsaw. PLAN B: Choir Boy, SRSQ, The Victoriana, DJ Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop. Moody and sexy synth-pop to set the mood is what Choir Boy is all about. The Salt Lake City group hasn’t released much new music since 2016’s criminally overlooked Passive with Desire, so we’re looking forward to hearing some new jams. And definitely show up early for the entrancing one-woman force that is SRSQ. BACKUP PLAN: Le Saboteur, John Underwood, Chris Fox, Spike McGuire, W.P. Hawk @ Tower Bar.