Swearin’, Femi Kuti and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Aug. 1

PLAN A: Swearin’, Mike Krol @ Whistle Stop. Featuring singer/songwriter Alison Crutchfield, Swearin’ hasn’t played any shows or released any new music in the past five years, but they’re back with a new album on the way. And that means it’s going to be a good year for indie rock. PLAN B: Dentist, The Slashes, Mostly Sunny @ SPACE. Dentist are a little gloomy, a little dreamy, and a lot of fun. They’re the sort of band that exists in that odd space between twee and goth, but it’s a middle-ground that suits them well. BACKUP PLAN: Givers, Naughty Palace @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Aug. 2

PLAN A: Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, DJ James Barak @ Belly Up Tavern. Femi Kuti is the son of Fela Kuti, the legendary Nigerian musician and pioneer of Afrobeat. Femi carries on that legacy with his own politically charged and super funky Afrobeat sounds. BACKUP PLAN: Wimps, Keepers @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Aug. 3

PLAN A: American Football, Phoebe Bridgers @ Observatory North Park. American Football are an emo/post-rock band who released one amazing record before breaking up and then coming back 15 years later. Their new stuff is just as enchanting, and opener Phoebe Bridgers (who I wrote about in January) is a must-see. Don’t get there late. PLAN B: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam @ Open Air Theatre. It’s not every day that three legends of Americana are playing on the same stage. These three troubadours each have their own unique spin on country, rock and folk, which should make this a memorable night. BACKUP PLAN: Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact, Euphoria Brass Band, Stephen El Rey @ The Casbah.

Saturday, Aug. 4

PLAN A: Levitation Room, Lucille Furs, The Kabbs, DJs Mike Turi, Andrew McGranahan @ Soda Bar. When I first heard the name Levitation Room, I assumed a trendy new bar had opened. But no, it’s a cool band in a familiar venue, playing ’60s-style psychedelic rock with lots of reverb and guitar jangle. PLAN B: Vacationer, Sego @ The Casbah. Vacationer are a band that sounds modern despite employing a crackly, analog, vintage aesthetic. Maybe it has something to do with millennials wanting to make stuff with their hands again, or maybe it’s just because everybody samples everything now. But it grooves.

Sunday, Aug. 5

PLAN A: Hop Along, Thin Lips @ The Irenic. Read my feature this week on Philadelphia’s Hop Along, who make accessible indie rock out of intricate arrangements and complex parts. Their new album Bark Your Head Off, Dog is one of the year’s best. PLAN B: Morricone Youth, Hexa, The Color Forty Nine @ The Casbah. Morricone Youth are a New York band whose members have put in time in San Diego bands such as Creedle and Crash Worship. They write new scores for classic films, and no matter what they have planned, it should be an entertaining set.

Monday, Aug. 6

PLAN A: The Havnauts, Nathan Raney, Chloe Lou and the Liddells @ The Casbah. The Havnauts are one of my favorite local bands right now. In fact, we even put them on the cover a few weeks ago. Come to this show and find out why I was instantly won over by their catchy-as-fuck punk pop.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

PLAN A: Hocus, Babydoll Warriors, The Touchies @ The Casbah. Tuesdays can sometimes be slower than other nights of the week, but sometimes they offer the opportunity to catch up on some cool, rocking local bands, like this trio of acts right here.