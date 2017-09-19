Swervedriver, Hundred Waters and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Jacqueline Verdugo Hundred Waters

Wednesday, Sept. 20

PLAN A: Venom Inc., Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, The Convalescence, Autumn’s End, Mythraeum @ Brick by Brick. Venom Inc. is the offshoot band of legendary UK metal group Venom. The downside here is that they no longer play with talkative frontman Cronos, but their riffs definitely still rage. BACKUP PLAN: Twin Ritual, Subtropics, Bad Vibes @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Sept. 21

PLAN A: Zola Jesus, John Wiese @ The Casbah. In case you missed it, go back and read Seth Combs’ feature on Zola Jesus, who has returned to her dark, ominous sound on her excellent new album Okovi. The next day is the beginning of fall, and I can think of no better way to mark the occasion. PLAN B: INVSN, Warsaw @ Soda Bar. For more goth options, check out INVSN, the new synth-pop project of Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzen. It’s more Cold Cave than Refused, so be prepared to dance rather than mosh. BACKUP PLAN: Andrew Belle, Praytell @ SPACE.

Friday, Sept. 22

PLAN A: Swervedriver, DJ Ian Utero @ The Casbah. Swervedriver’s first two records, Raise and Mezcal Head, are two of the best shoegaze albums of all time. Bully for San Diegans, then, that Swervedriver is playing both of those records at this show, which should be loud and psychedelic in all the best ways. PLAN B: Tycho, Two Feet @ Observatory North Park. Tycho makes some lushly layered, beautifully arranged electronic music that’s more fit for a chillout session than a dance party. If readers are looking for a laid-back, amazing-sounding Friday night show, this is it. BACKUP PLAN: Sloppy Seconds, John Cougar Concentration Camp, Sidekick, Tiltwheel @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Sept. 23

PLAN A: Hundred Waters, Banoffee @ The Casbah. I often forget that Hundred Waters are on Skrillex’s label, OWSLA, because they sound nothing like the EDM superstar. They’re much subtler, with gorgeous electronic soundscapes and dreamy pop songs that feel blissful. PLAN B: 1/2 Fest w/ The Dabbers, Gloomsday, fivepaw @ Helmuth Projects. Field Trips is putting on a two-day festival of one- and two-person bands to raise money for LGBTQ youth charities. For more info check out this week’s Short List. BACKUP PLAN: Frankie Rose, Suburban Living @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Sept. 24

PLAN A: 1/2 Fest w/ Dream Joints, The Vaginals, The Blank Tapes @ Helmuth Projects. Day two of this festival is definitely worth your time, with more great solo artists and duos, and more money going toward a good cause. PLAN B: Rakim, Mic Crenshaw @ House of Blues. It’s the 30th anniversary of Eric B and Rakim’s iconic album Paid in Full, so expect the legendary emcee to drop some of that vintage science. His 1997 album The 18th Letter is also an underrated classic, so fingers crossed he dips into that one too. BACKUP PLAN: WAND, Dream Burglar, Darto @ The Casbah.

Monday, Sept. 25

PLAN A: Ice Balloons, Sunfoot, Pall Jenkins, Hexa @ Helmuth Projects. Ice Balloons is a weird, noisy indie rock band that features members of TV on the Radio and Samiam, and they’re pretty bonkers. They’re headlining a Ship in the Woods-curated show with lots of good bands, so show up early. BACKUP PLAN: AJ Froman, Strawberry Moons, Imagery Machine @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

PLAN A: Love Theme, Sun Pack @ SPACE. Love Theme is the new project of Dirty Beaches’ Alex Zhang Hungtai, somewhat similar to his other project Trouble, which premiered on Twin Peaks: The Return. It’s weird ambient noir jazz that, come to think of it, sounds like it came from the Black Lodge. PLAN B: Public Service Broadcasting, Trip Advisor @ Soda Bar. Public Service Broadcasting are an interesting band, combining post-rock instrumentals with sampled sounds of space-mission broadcasts and NASA recordings. It’s an unusual substitute for vocals, but it works.