Syd, Miya Folick and More San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Nov. 29

PLAN A: Chasms, Odonis Odonis, Houses of Heaven @ Soda Bar. Earlier this month I profiled the dark Canadian synth-pop band Odonis Odonis, who are playing this showcase of felte Records bands. Headliners Chasms are also worth checking out, with their haunting, gothic dirges. PLAN B: The Pack A.D., Gloomsday, The Slashes @ The Casbah. The Pack A.D. are a rock ‘n’ roll band with lots of fuzz and swagger to spare. The opening bands, Gloomsday and The Slashes, are a couple of local favorites, so don’t be unfashionably late to this one. BACKUP PLAN: Trophy Eyes, Free Throw, Greyscale, Head North @ The Irenic.

Thursday, Nov. 30

PLAN A: True Widow, SRSQ @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on Dallas doombringers True Widow, who don’t easily fit into any specific genre. That’s part of what makes them so interesting—they’re dark and heavy, and somehow dreamy all at once. They’re one of a kind. PLAN B: Creepseed, Dream Burglar, DJ Mike Turi @ The Casbah. For more rock with a twinge of darkness, this showcase of local bands is a good option. Generally speaking, loud guitars are always a pretty good option.

Friday, Dec. 1

PLAN A: ‘Talk Talk’ w/ Rob Crow, Shades McCool, Dr. Brown, Ash Eliza Smith @ A SHIP IN THE WOODS. A SHIP IN THE WOODS is putting together an unconventional performance of sorts with a fictional talk show called Talk Talk, which includes live sets from some excellent local artists. Find out more in this week’s Short List. PLAN B: The Heavy Guilt, Trouble in the Wind, Soft Lions @ Soda Bar. On the subject of excellent local artists, here are three more, including The Heavy Guilt, who just released a politically charged new album. BACKUP PLAN: Fallujah, Eukaryst, Raise the Guns, Monarch @ Brick by Brick.

Saturday, Dec. 2

PLAN A: SYD, Buddy, Malia, DJ Osh Kosh @ Observatory North Park. Syd the Kid launched her career with the Odd Future collective, as well as her band The Internet, but she’s since carved out an impressive solo career. Her new album Fin is a gorgeous, richly produced R&B LP that shouldn’t be overlooked. PLAN B: Darkest Hour, Warbringer, Exmortus, Festering Grave, Malison @ Brick by Brick. Darkest Hour have been hammering out intense, yet melodic hardcore and death metal for 20 years, but somehow they keep on getting better. Their new album Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora slays. BACKUP PLAN: Blitzen Trapper, Lily Hiatt @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Dec. 3

PLAN A: Miya Folick, Vox @ SPACE. Miya Folick has two sides to her sound. About half the time she’s a dreamy balladeer that creates a hypnotic ambience. The other half of the time she’s a reverbed-out punk rocker with lots of distortion and attitude. Both sides are awesome. PLAN B: ‘Kate Bush Dance Party’ w/ Natasha Kozaily, Shelbi Bennett, Dani Bell @ The Casbah. As much as I’m exhausted by covers shows, covering Kate Bush is ambitious, to say the least. A bunch of local artists are going for the gusto, so being a fan of Kate, myself, I give this my endorsement. BACKUP PLAN: ‘L.A.M.F.’ w/ Mike Ness, Clem Burke, Walter Lure, Glen Matlock @ Belly Up Tavern.

Monday, Dec. 4

PLAN A: Dag Nasty, Fireburn, Distant Reds @ Soda Bar. Dag Nasty are punk legends. Beyond having some classic old-school records in their catalog, however, they’re credited with being one of the pioneers of emo. So rage in the pit while getting in touch with your feelings.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

PLAN A: Naomi Punk, Underpass @ SPACE. Naomi Punk are sort of a hard band to describe. “Punk” is part of their name, so that tells part of the story, but the band’s noisy garage rock songs aren’t constructed with straightforward melodies. They’re weird, mutant jams that rock, even if they don’t always make sense. PLAN B: Murs, Parker Meridien, DJ Artistic @ The Casbah. Murs has been a staple of underground hip-hop for a couple decades and has his share of jams. Make sure to get there early for Parker Meridien, the new band fronted by local emcee Jack King, AKA Parker Edison.