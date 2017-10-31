Ted Leo, Noname and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Bryan Lamb Noname

Wednesday, Nov. 1

PLAN A: Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Ian Sweet @ The Casbah. Ted Leo is responsible for some of the best indie rock records of the past 20 years. His latest, The Hanged Man, is another excellent offering and features some of his most devastatingly personal songs yet. BACKUP PLAN: Sixes, Get Real, Dream Burglar @ Whistle Stop.

Thursday, Nov. 2

PLAN A: La Santa Cecilia, Mexrrissey, Mariachi Flor de Toloache @ Balboa Theatre. Read Scott McDonald’s feature this week on L.A.’s La Santa Cecilia, whose new album Amar y Vivir features live covers of classic Latin pop and folk songs. PLAN B: Denzel Curry, Trash Talk @ SOMA. Those looking for a mix of hip-hop and hardcore should head here for a double feature that’s guaranteed to tenderize. The pit will be out of control for Trash Talk, but Denzel Curry goes just as hard. BACKUP PLAN: A Giant Dog, The Kabbs, Hurricane Kate @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Nov. 3

PLAN A: The Black Heart Procession, Sam Coomes, Manuok @ The Casbah. Local legends The Black Heart Procession are heading back on tour, which includes a two-night stand at The Casbah. They have a catalog full of gloomy classics, so it might be worth joining them for both nights. PLAN B: Man Forever @ San Diego Art Institute. Man Forever is the drone-heavy art-rock project of Oneida’s Kid Millions. His new album Play What They Want features collaborations with Yo La Tengo and Laurie Anderson, but his own weird, psychedelic soundscapes are the highlights. BACKUP PLAN: Whiskey Shivers, Billy Strings @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Nov. 4

PLAN A: ‘Live Wire 25th Anniversary’ w/ Rocket from the Crypt, Mariachi El Bronx, Meices @ Observatory North Park. Celebrate the anniversary of a favorite local institution the San Diego way: With a hard-rocking live set from Rocket from the Crypt. But make sure to be there early for Bay Area indie rock outfit The Meices, who have reunited after breaking up in the ‘90s. PLAN B: The Black Heart Procession, Sam Coomes, Strange Ages @ The Casbah. All the best bets are local icons tonight, including the second night of a long weekend with The Black Heart Procession at The Casbah. BACKUP PLAN: Son Little, Jade Bird @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Nov. 5

PLAN A: Cults, Curls, Willowz @ The Irenic. Dreamy New York indie rock outfit Cults (which features San Diego’s Cory Stier on drums) first got some buzz back in 2011 with the single “Go Outside.” Since then they’ve been consistently releasing great pop gems. PLAN B: Truckfighters, Mothership, Tizimani @ Soda Bar. Truckfighters is a legitimately silly name for a band, but the Swedish group plays some legitimately kickass stoner rock. And really, any band with the name Truckfighters has to be super badass.

Monday, Nov. 6

PLAN A: Noname @ Observatory North Park. Chicago’s Noname got her start with appearances on mixtapes by Mick Jenkins and Chance the Rapper, but she’s given those emcees a run for their money with her own Telefone from last year. She blends R&B and hip-hop into a sound that’s accessible yet distinctively her own. BACKUP PLAN: Beira, King Chiefs, Mortar @ The Merrow.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

PLAN A: Red Wizard, Troll @ Soda Bar. Red Wizard kick ass. Their psychedelic, sludgy sound recalls the likes of Kyuss and The Melvins, with plenty of fuzz and massive riffs. Not a bad way to spend a Tuesday night