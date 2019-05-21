Teen Daze, Briana Marela and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Eleanor Petry Briana Marela

Wednesday, May 22

PLAN A: Candace, Sweetie Darling, Brushed @ Whistle Stop. Portland trio Candace craft gorgeous, lo-fi songs that walk the line between psychedelic folk and surrealist shoegaze. The band describes it as “witchgaze,” which is more than apt. PLAN B: Dead Boys, Forest Grove, Modern Love. The Dead Boys are behind one of the greatest punk anthems of all time (“Sonic Reducer”). The only reason this show isn’t a Plan A is because our web editor, Ryan Bradford, is on the bill with his band Forest Grove and we didn’t want to come across as too nepotistic. BACKUP PLAN: Inspired & the Sleep, WYO, Capyac @ Belly Up Tavern.

Thursday, May 23

PLAN A: Downtown Boys, Spirited Away @ Che Café Collective. The co-ed, multicultural punkers in Downtown Boys are critically lauded for a reason. They’re politically outspoken, tough as nails and even incorporate killer sax solos into their singalong anthems. PLAN B: Klaus Johann Grobe, Vinyl Williams @ Whistle Stop. German can be a course language, but Swiss band Klaus Johann Grobe make it sound downright sexy with their clever mix of post-punk, Kraut-rock and synthy pop à la Plastic Bertrand. BACKUP PLAN: New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson @ Viejas Arena. So many nostalgic hits. Why the hell not?

Friday, May 24

PLAN A: Negative Gemini, Jack Geary @ Che Café Collective. Hopefully regular readers caught our feature last week on Lindsey French, the L.A.-based artist behind Negative Gemini. Her 2018 EP is filled with desirous synth-pop that seems destined to be used in some climactic scene in a TV teen dramedy. PLAN B: The Damned @ House of Blues. The first-wave British punk band is still neat-neat-neat after 40 years. BACKUP PLAN: La Diabla, Cumbia Machin @ Centro Cultural de la Raza.

Saturday, May 25

PLAN A: Teen Daze @ The Loft @ UCSD. Jamison Isaak (aka Teen Daze) has been making what the kids used to call “intelligent dance music” for almost a decade. It’s spellbinding electronica that’s heavy on visuals and atmospherics, but often has a killer beat as well. His new LP, Bioluminescence, might be his most cerebral statement yet. PLAN B: Joy Again, Milly @ Che Café Collective. This Philly-based band plays an uptempo-style brand of slacker rock that should appeal to fans of Mac Demarco and even The Strokes. BACKUP PLAN: Justus Proffit, Cryogeyser, Quali, Solv @ San Diego Content Partners.

Sunday, May 26

PLAN A: Inter Arma, Thantifaxath, Necrochamber @ SPACE. With their beastly vocals and menacing guitar work, Virginia metal band Inter Arma often gets lumped into the death metal genre. But the truth is that they’re so much more than that. It’s the sound of inhumanity. After all, their name is Latin for “in times of war.” BACKUP PLAN: Sunshine Jones, Chrysocolla, Abouáv @ The Quartyard.

Monday, May 27

PLAN A: Briana Marela, Giveaway, Language of Flowers @ Soda Bar. This is a great lineup from top-to-bottom. Seattle Briana Marela’s past releases were similar to that of Circuit de Yeux and Julianna Barwick at their most vulnerable. But her latest LP, Call It Love, is a playful, almost flirtatious synth-pop gem. Show up early for poet/visual artist Lora Mathis (Giveaway) and fellow artist John Christopher Harris (Language of Flowers). BACKUP PLAN: Anna Lunoe, Golden Features, SUMR CAMP @ Spin.

Tuesday, May 28

PLAN A: Howe Gelb, David Huckfelt, Marie Haddad @ The Casbah. Howe Gelb is probably best known as the frontman of the criminally underrated alt-county band Giant Sand. His solo material is a bit more intimate, verging on spoken-word similar to later-day Leonard Cohen. PLAN B: If We Were Turtles, Buriedbutstillbreathing, Lost Dakota @ Soda Bar. El Paso’s If We Were Turtles classify themselves as math-rock, but their music is so much more rich and nuanced then the typical technocrats that usually make up the genre. Some of their songs sound downright poppy and have an epic beauty to them. BACKUP PLAN: Sacred Reich, Cloud Rat @ Brick by Brick.