Tennis, Matthew Dear and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Nov. 22

PLAN A: The APX, Rosby @ Soda Bar. The APX’s new album is titled Elektric Funk and that’s exactly what the Atlanta-based duo plays. With a heavy emphasis on ‘80s-era sounds, this is dancefloor funk for anyone who can get down to Zapp, The Gap Band or Cameo—which should be everybody. BACKUP PLAN: Haggus, Gulag, Concilio Cadaverico, Artowar @ Tower Bar.

Thursday, Nov. 23

PLAN A: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce @ Your House. It’s Thanksgiving, which means everyone’s pretty much taking the night off. That doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s no live music at all tonight, but my recommendation is to stay home, feast, watch some TV and maybe fall asleep on the couch.

Friday, Nov. 24

PLAN A: Tennis, Wild Ones @ Music Box. Tennis are a husband-and-wife indie pop duo and they’re kind of adorable. But more importantly, they merge a dreamy modern sound with classic pop in the vein of Fleetwood Mac. It’s tuneful, catchy music that’s easy to love. PLAN B: Barb Wire Dolls, Toothless George and His One Man Band @ SPACE. Greece’s Barb Wire Dolls are a sleazy, loud and badass rock ‘n’ roll band in the vein of The Runaways or L7. It’s not complicated stuff, but they get the job done. BACKUP PLAN: The Creation Factory, Los Sweepers, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Nov. 25

PLAN A: Matthew Dear, Sleepy & Boo @ Bang Bang. Detroit producer Matthew Dear has an ample catalog of fantastic electronic records, ranging from techno to house to synth-pop. It’s been five years since his last LP, but he’s recently released an impressive series of great singles, including the new wave jam “Bad Ones,” which features Tegan and Sara. PLAN B: Snow tha Product, AJ Hernz, Chill Clinton, Young Gizmo @ Music Box. Snow tha Product is a 22-year-old Texas rapper whose tracks balance big hooks with out-of-control lyrical flows—sometimes in both English and Spanish. Her skills are impressive to say the least. BACKUP PLAN: Spencer Yenson and the Squatters, J. Hofstee @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Nov. 26

PLAN A: ‘The Last Waltz’ with Mrs. Henry and friends @ Belly Up Tavern. On Thanksgiving Day in 1976, Canadian legends The Band played their final show at the Winterland Ballroom with more than a dozen guests. Mrs. Henry are recreating that concert with some guests of their own, and it should be an epic night. PLAN B: Ninet Tayeb, Teleskopes @ Soda Bar. Tel Aviv’s Ninet Tayeb plays dark, moody songs with a rich dose of effects-laden atmosphere. It’s not unlike the moody pop made by Warpaint, or perhaps a more laid-back PJ Harvey. Either way, I’m sold. BACKUP PLAN: Gayle Skidmore, Tori Roze, Minor Birds, Heather Nation @ The Casbah.

Monday, Nov. 27

PLAN A: Molotov @ Observatory North Park. Mexico’s Molotov has been making music for a couple decades and shouldn’t be a new name for anyone who keeps up with Latin alternative music. Their song “Gimme Tha Power” was a hit in the ‘90s, and they’ve since kept up an interesting blend of alternative rock and hip-hop. BACKUP PLAN: Dhani Harrison, Summer Moon, Mereki @ Belly Up Tavern.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

PLAN A: Guns N’ Roses @ Valley View Casino Center. Guns N’ Roses aren’t the same band they once were, and Chinese Democracy wasn’t that great. Still, the opportunity to see a stadium rock spectacle of this magnitude is one that’s hard to pass up. BACKUP PLAN: Wanted Noise, The Midnight Block, 4th N Cedar @ The Merrow.