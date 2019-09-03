The Black Heart Procession, KOPPS and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Evyn Morgan KOPPS

Wednesday, Sept. 4

PLAN A: Spiritual Cramp, Supercrush, Heat, Absence of Mine, Inner Sound @ Che Café Collective. Bay area punks Spiritual Cramp are fantastic at making the old sound new again. Channeling bands like The Clash and The Sonics, the Bay Area band have a scuzzy, vintage sound that has a ton of swagger. PLAN B: Tessa Violet, UPSAHL @ House of Blues. Those who’ve had Billie Eilish on repeat may want to check out Tessa Violet. The Chicago pop singer’s songs have a way of getting stuck in your head for days, especially the viral single “Crush.” BACKUP PLAN: [Tape], Sweet Myths, Glow, and Wizaerd @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Sept. 5

PLAN A: Bleached, The Paranoyds, Sweetie Darling @ The Casbah. CityBeat readers hopefully caught our feature last week on L.A. punk band Bleached. Led by sisters Jennifer and Jessica Clavin, the band tweaked their sound a bit on the recently released Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? with fantastic results. PLAN B: K.Flay, Houses, Your Smith @ The Observatory North Park. Kristine Flaherty (aka K.Flay) is known for mixing up electro, hip-hop and rock into a nice little pop cocktail. And it’s worth showing up early for Houses, who specialize in dreamy lo-fi electro-pop that makes you want to make-out with stangers. BACKUP PLAN: T.S.O.L., Authentic Sellout, Fang @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Sept. 6

PLAN A: Oso Oso, The Sidekicks, Future Teens, KOPPS @ House of Blues. A solid lineup of pop-punk and emo bands. Oso Oso and The Sidekick will have all the kids singing and bouncing along, but we’re really looking forward to KOPPS, the New York electro trio who seamlessly blend dance-pop and comedic subject matter. PLAN B: Yin Yang Twins @ The Holding Company. The Atlanta hip-hop duo hasn’t made a banger since 2005, but we just feel like it’s worth it to go if only to scream out, “To the windooooooow, to the wall!” BACKUP PLAN: The Redwoods Revue @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Saturday, Sept. 7

PLAN A: Ash Code, Belladonna Grave, AURAT @ SPACE. Channeling goth greats such as Bauhaus and Killing Joke, Italian goths Ash Code play that type of synthy dark-wave that’s perfect for dancing awkwardly and sweating through your all-black outfit. PLAN B: New Skeletal Faces, Flaunt, Homeless Sexuals, Quiet Fear, Christ Killer, Hellmarch @ Ken Club. Speaking of goths, our web editor loves local metal band New Skeletal Faces (see this week’s Spotlight section for more). BACKUP PLAN: Cosmic Kitten, Spookey Ruben @ San Diego Content Partners

Sunday, Sept. 8

PLAN A: The Black Heart Procession, The Color Forty Nine and Scary Pierre @ The Casbah. Black Heart Procession is the band local legend Pall Jenkins formed after Three Mile Pilot split up. It’s been a while since they’ve played together, so we’re excited to hear their dark, moody brand of indie-rock in a live setting again. PLAN B: Wingtips, Milliken Chamber, Mannequin @ The Whistle Stop. One blog aptly described Chicago’s Wingtips as a “post-apocalyptic ’80s dance party,” and we see no reason to argue with that assessment. It’s dark, synth-pop gold. BACKUP PLAN: Kiana Ledé, Ann Marie, Summerella @ House of Blues.

Monday, Sept. 9

PLAN A: Them Poehler Bears, Flower Animals @ Soda Bar. There’s just something pleasant and enjoyable about Riverside quartet Them Poehler Bears; inoffensive indie-folk with elements of slacker-rock thrown into the mix. BACKUP PLAN: The Naked I, Santé Prince and FAIRPLAY @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

PLAN A: The Loons, The Fadeaways @ Soda Bar. La Mesa band The Loons have been busting out ’60s-inspired garage-rock for well over a decade and remain one of the more fun local bands on the scene. BACKUP PLAN: Stephen Marley, Jo Mersa Marley @ Belly Up Tavern.