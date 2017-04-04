The Damned, Power Trip and more San Diego concerts

× Expand The Damned

Wednesday, April 5

PLAN A: Small Culture, Headphone, The Heart Beat Trail @ The Casbah. Start your weekly live itinerary with a local band! Small Culture makes upbeat, emotional synth-driven indie pop in the vein of The Postal Service (as recently reviewed in our Great Demo Review). Dance and feel some feelings.

Thursday, April 6

PLAN A: Acid Mothers Temple, Babylon @ Soda Bar. Acid Mothers Temple make regular trips to our fair city from their native Japan, and they’re always worth checking out simply for the far-out psychedelic weirdness they conjure up. It’s cosmic, hallucinatory stuff that’ll take you somewhere unfamiliar and strange. PLAN B: Tele Novella, Taken by Canadians, Summer Knowledge, Ezekiel @ Blonde. Austin, Texas’ Tele Novella has a charmingly vintage rock sound that involves soulful vocals, spooky organs and a sense of atmosphere that most indie rock bands could learn something from. It’s simultaneously catchy and haunting.

Friday, April 7

PLAN A: The Damned, Bleached, Leaving Austin @ House of Blues. The Damned released their debut album, Damned Damned Damned, 40 years ago, which was just reissued for the notable anniversary. But after all this time, they’re still punk as fuck, and with a catalog of songs that ranks among the best in punk’s history. PLAN B: Teenage Bottlerocket, The Mr. T Experience, Nobodys @ Soda Bar. There’s pop-punk, and then there’s pop-punk. Teenage Bottlerocket and The Mr. T Experience are the kind of pop-punk that I can get behind, with great vocal harmonies, super catchy choruses and still plenty of attitude. BACKUP PLAN: Desert Suns, Chiefs, Dead Canyon @ Til-Two Club.

Saturday, April 8

PLAN A: Age of Collapse, Polish, Crime Desire @ Whistle Stop. Local crust-punk bruisers Age of Collapse are holding a record release party that’s sure to be full of hardcore mayhem. Also make sure to get there a little early for Polish, whose Pixies-like indie rock kicks comparable ass. PLAN B: Ian Sweet, Post Life, Media Jeweler @ Che Cafe. I just discovered Ian Sweet, but I’m already a fan. Their tuneful, noisy pop music is a bit like Deerhoof meets Slowdive, which is to say it’s very pretty and layered in effects, but they’re unafraid of getting a little weird. BACKUP PLAN: Svetlanas, Authentic Sellout, Bossfight, The MandoShanks @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, April 9

PLAN A: POW!, HTTP, Subtropics @ Soda Bar. POW! released their new album Crack an Egg last month and it’s a danceable, sleazy, noisy slice of garagey new wave. It’s kind of somewhere between Gary Numan and Thee Oh Sees, which is the kind of weird, fun combination I can get behind.

Monday, April 10

PLAN A: Power Trip, Destruction Unit, Mizery @ The Casbah. Power Trip’s Nightmare Logic is, to date, my favorite album of 2017. It’s easily the best hybrid of hardcore and thrash metal you’ll hear all year and super cathartic in these times of right-wing chicanery. Get in the pit! PLAN AA: Mount Eerie @ The Irenic. OK, so I’m a little torn here, and decided to make a second Plan A because Mount Eerie’s new album is beautiful and devastating and definitely a must-hear. Read my feature this week on the story behind it. PLAN B: Kristin Kontrol, Hexa @ The Hideout. Last year, former local Kristin (Dee Dee) of Dum Dum Girls launched a new phase of her career with an album of upbeat synth-pop under the name Kristin Kontrol. It’s fun and danceable, and this show’s sure to be a party.

Tuesday, April 11

PLAN A: Gary Wilson and the Blind Dates, Crooked Rulers, My Revenge @ The Casbah. I’ve always appreciated the fact that Gary Wilson is a dude who basically makes pop music (love songs even!), but presents it in the most twisted way possible, from outlandish costumes to excessive use of duct tape. He’s a local treasure. PLAN B: Subhumans, The Love Songs, Raukous, Crime Desire @ Observatory North Park. If fucked-up love songs aren’t your thing, catch an evening of raucous anarcho-punk with UK legends Subhumans. Their patches are sewn onto thousands of denim vests for a reason.