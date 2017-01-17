The Raveonettes, Jesse Malin and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Amber and Ashlie Chavez The Raveonettes

Wednesday, Jan. 18

PLAN A: Consider the Source, Thank You Scientist @ The Casbah. Consider the Source is a self-proclaimed “sci-fi Middle Eastern fusion group,” and even if I didn’t go any further, I bet you’d be at least curious about what that means. Essentially they combine Middle Eastern folk with lots of weird effects, funky rhythms and expansive song structures. Fascinating stuff. BACKUP PLAN: Wanted Noise, Deep Yogurt, Bearwulf @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Jan. 19

PLAN A: American Wrestlers, Lightning Cola, Aviator Stash @ Soda Bar. American Wrestlers remind me of a lot of the bands that got me into indie rock, such as Pavement or Guided by Voices, with some of the jangle of Big Star or Teenage Fanclub. While it’s not totally innovative, there is some really excellent songwriting. PLAN B: ‘Ceremony Night’ w/ Haunted Summer, Lightworks, Amnesia, Deadmatter @ Blonde. Haunted Summer are a gloomy and dreamy sort of band, with slick guitars and electronic beats. If you like your synth-pop a bit more on the melancholy side, they’re a band to check out. PLAN ME: Tropical Popsicle, Blood Ponies, Hours, Exasperation @ The Casbah. If I were me, I’d actually be here, playing music. Just thought you should know, in the interest of transparency.

Friday, Jan. 20

PLAN A: Marching Church, Bernardo Femminielli, Keepers @ The Hideout. Last week I wrote about Copenhagen post-punks Marching Church, which features members of Iceage and Lower. They make music for hazy, debaucherous late nights, so settle in with a few drinks and find out where they’ll take you. PLAN B: Gazebos, Boyfriends, Some Kind of Lizard @ Soda Bar. Gazebos play jangly, snotty, snarky punk-pop that’s way too much fun. They’re part of the Hardly Art family, which includes Tacocat and Chastity Belt, and if you’re into those bands’ brand of light-hearted garage pop, then you’ll love Gazebos. BACKUP PLAN: Homesafe, Life Lessons, Chase Huglin @ Che Cafe.

Saturday, Jan. 21

PLAN A: The Raveonettes, Gateway Drugs @ Music Box. The Raveonettes first got my attention back in the early ‘00s with great, shoegazey rock songs such as “Attack of the Ghost Riders” and “That Great Love Sound.” As it turns out, that aesthetic still sounds great, and their noisy, reverb-driven rock hits the spot more than a decade down the line. PLAN B: Silver Snakes, Aeges, Vagus Nerve @ Brick by Brick. A lot of metal bands aren’t necessarily the best at writing hooks or melodies that would make sense on terrestrial radio. Silver Snakes buck that trend with a sound that’s big, heavy but more approachable than your average metal act. Bang your head or sing along. BACKUP PLAN: The Mattson 2, Kid Trails, DJ Jordan Blackmon, Creature and the Woods @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Jan. 22

PLAN A: The Toasters, Unsteady @ The Casbah. Trump is president by now, so everything is pretty much meaningless. Might as well go see some ska, I guess.

Monday, Jan. 23

PLAN A: Jesse Malin, Schizophonics @ The Casbah. Just kidding, things don’t have to be that bleak. Get a fresh start on the week with the earthy rock ‘n’ roll of Jesse Malin, onetime frontman of D Generation and occasional collaborator with Ryan Adams. His style is heavily influenced by Bruce Springsteen, and to my ears that’s never a bad thing.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

PLAN A: Leah Dou, Astral Touch @ Soda Bar. Leah Dou makes blissful, gorgeous electronic pop songs that balance strong vocal harmonies with hypnotic soundscapes. At times her music is reminiscent of vintage trip-hop or some of Bjork’s early material, which means, at a base minimum, it’s quite pretty.