The Sword, Joan Shelley and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, July 12

PLAN A: Mutoid Man, Helms Alee, Painted Wives @ The Casbah. If you missed it, go back and read Ben Salmon’s music feature from last week on Massachusetts hard rock/metal trio Mutoid Man, who shred like badasses but still know how to make catchy songs. PLAN B: Joan Shelley @ SPACE. Joan Shelley’s music is simply beautiful. She writes laid-back, folky songs that are made all the more intoxicating as a result of her incredible voice. Not to mention her guitar playing, which is intricate and gorgeous.

Thursday, July 13

PLAN A: Cheetah Chrome’s Dead Boys, Cruz Radical, Spitfire Torpedo @ The Casbah. Punk has reached its 40th birthday and so have Ohio punk legends The Dead Boys. Even though the band broke up before singer Stiv Bators died, original guitarist Cheetah Chrome is touring their music, which still rips four decades later. PLAN B: Fartbarf, The Manx, AIDS Cop, Tenshun @ SPACE. It’s always hard for me to get past the name Fartbarf, but the masked synth freaks do make some cool, danceable electropunk. Make sure to get here early for Tenshun, who specializes in some of the noisiest hip-hop beats in San Diego.

Friday, July 14

PLAN A: Dead Heavens, Warsaw, Calcutta Kid @ Soda Bar. I’m a big fan of anything that Walter Schreifels does (especially Quicksand), and his new band Dead Heavens doesn’t disappoint. They’re more of a psychedelic stoner rock band, and the riffs certainly slay. PLAN B: A Night of Nick Cave Songs, Pall Jenkins @ SPACE. I typically reserve covers shows for something special, and because Nick Cave is the greatest, this is that something. Full disclosure: I am participating, but won’t tell you which song. BACKUP PLAN: Schizophonics, The Creepy Creeps, Hollywood Sinners @ The Casbah.

Saturday, July 15

PLAN A: Wanda Jackson, Johnny Deadly Trio @ The Casbah. Wanda Jackson is a badass. She’s a rockabilly legend with more than 50 years of performances under her belt. And you don’t turn down an opportunity to see a legend in a small venue, now do you? PLAN B: Tori Roze and the Hot Mess @ Martinis Above 4th. Read my feature this week on local singer/songwriter Tori Roze, who is one of the hardest working musicians in San Diego, along with the team of ringers in her soulful band The Hot Mess. BACKUP PLAN: Grizzly Business, The Mondegreens @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, July 16

PLAN A: Cymbals Eat Guitars, Palo Duro @ The Casbah. Every time I get exhausted with boring indie rock bands, I remember that there are also groups like Cymbals Eat Guitars, who excel at both complex songwriting and loud guitars. They reaffirm my faith in a genre that isn’t getting any fresher. PLAN B: En Vogue, Tinashe, Kodie Shane @ San Diego Pride Festival. This year’s Pride Festival is heavy on R&B divas, which I’m all about. Everybody should already be well versed in En Vogue’s early ‘90s canon, but make sure to catch Tinashe, who has her share of jams as well. BACKUP PLAN: Palm, Palberta, Media Jeweler @ Soda Bar.

Monday, July 17

PLAN A: The Fresh Brunettes, Cool Schmool, Fictitious Dishes @ Soda Bar. It’s always hard to keep yourself out late on a Monday night, but it’s worth it for excellent, fuzzy local groups such as The Fresh Brunettes and Fictitious Dishes. It makes up for missing out on some extra sleep.

Tuesday, July 18

PLAN A: The Sword, Big Jesus @ Belly Up Tavern. I’m well aware that some metalheads consider The Sword false metal (i.e. poseurs). Well, that’s nonsense. They make awesome Sabbath-style stoner metal tracks don’t they? Then I don’t see the problem.