Three Mile Pilot, Light Asylum and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Leyla McCalla

Wednesday, Jan. 30

PLAN A: A$AP Mob @ Pechanga Arena. Arena rap shows are always a gamble, but the chance to see both A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg on the same night makes this one worth the price. Look for us near the front obnoxiously singing along to “Plain Jane” and “Shabba Ranks.” PLAN B: William Fitzsimmons @ Lestat’s West. Since 2005, the Nashville-based Fitzsimmons has been specializing in tender singer/songwriter fare, rather than country music. Still, his golden voice, nuanced guitar playing and sincere lyrics would make him stand out in any city’s scene. BACKUP PLAN: Wild Child, Batty Jr., Puscie Jones Revue @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Jan. 31

PLAN A: Three Mile Pilot, The Dropscience, Physics, Space Horse @ The Casbah. San Diego bands have produced a handful of indie-rock masterpieces and Three Mile Pilot’s Another Desert, Another Sea is almost certainly one of them. Featuring members of Pinback and Black Heart Procession, this is a rare opportunity to see them reunite for The Casbah’s 30th anniversary. PLAN B: Hablot Brown, Courtnie @ Soda Bar. Do a Google image search of Hablot Brown and one might think the L.A. band is just a couple of hipster bros playing synthy post-punk or the like. On the contrary, they specialize in some sweet, smooth R&B and neo-soul that fans of Rhye and Cigarettes After Sex should listen to immediately. BACKUP PLAN: Current Joys, Gap Girls @ The Irenic.

Friday, Feb. 1

PLAN A: Light Asylum, O/X, Adios Mundo Cruel @ Whistle Stop. If readers need a synth-driven, goth punch to the face, listen to Light Asylum’s 2011 single “Dark Allies.” Singer Shannon Funchess—sounding like the lovechild of Grace Jones and Peter Murphy—belts out desperate proclamations over driving beats. PLAN B: Jacob Banks, Jamie N. Commons @ Belly Up Tavern. Soul singer Jacob Banks represents a new crop of R&B singers who aren’t afraid of combining old-school melodies with contemporary beats. Opener Jamie N Commons has some pipes as well, but has more of a synthy George Michael vibe going on. BACKUP PLAN: Cursive, Mineral, Campdogzz @ The Casbah.

Saturday, Feb. 2

PLAN A: Ólafur Arnalds @ The Observatory North Park. The Icelandic producer and composer plays gorgeous ambient and instrumental music that is both hypnotic and jarring. With his looping electronic textures and backed by a band of reputable classical musicians, Arnalds’ live shows are the type audiences will remember forever. PLAN B: Mineral, Tancred @Che Café Collective. Indie-rock fans may have missed out on Houston band Mineral when they released the amazing The Power of Falling in 1997, especially since they broke up just before it garnered an audience. Known for building guitar work and heartfelt, emotastic lyrics, they’re finally back together in celebration of the group’s 25th anniversary. BACKUP PLAN: Drama, Claire George @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Feb. 3

PLAN A: Don Haugen, Monochromacy, Those Darn Gnomes, Amy Cimini, Lucas Broyles @ Weird Hues. Not much going on this night, but for anyone not interested in football, this is the show for you. A solid lineup of bands and musicians, including CityBeat fave Monochromacy, the one man ambient project from Esteban Flores. His 2018 release, Living Posture, was one of our favorite releases of the year.

Monday, Feb. 4

PLAN A: Travis Scott, Sheck Wes @ Pechanga Arena. As much as we’d love to hate on Travis Scott for being with Kylie Jenner and being a Super Bowl sellout, it’s hard to deny bangers like “SICKO MODE” and “goosebumps.” Show up early for Sheck Wes, whose 2018 single, “Mo Bamba,” was practically inescapable last summer. BACKUP PLAN: Blackberry Smoke, Chris Shiflet @ Belly Up Tavern.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

PLAN A: Leyla McCalla @ The Loft @ UCSD. Probably best known for her work in the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Leyla McCalla’s new album, The Capitalist Blues, is a beautiful distillation of influences, from the Cajun and Creole sounds of her adopted home in New Orleans, to her New York Haitian roots. PLAN B: Tulengua, Jonny.Dee, The Huge Class, A.ll.Z @ Soda Bar. A great night of local hip-hop. Headliners Tulengua released the best local album of 2018 (Baja Funk), but we definitely have our eye on Jonny.Dee, whose self-described “psychedelic hip hop” should really stand out on this night. BACKUP PLAN: MØ, Mykki Blanco @ The Observatory North Park.