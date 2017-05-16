Thundercat, Poptone and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by B+ Thundercat

Wednesday, May 17

PLAN A: Poptone, Nostalghia @ House of Blues. Poptone is a new band from two longtime collaborators, Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins, who will be playing songs from throughout their combined catalog, including Love and Rockets, Bauhaus and Tones on Tail. It’s enough to warm an old goth’s heart. PLAN B: Kool A.D., Ceschi and Chisme, Preacher vs. Choir, These Hands Create, DJ Willy Gutz @ Til-Two Club. Kool A.D. is best known for being a member of irreverent hip-hop outfit Das Racist, who released a handful of excellent mixtapes and then broke up. He’s still killing it lyrically, however, and he’s playing a show with a great lineup of local hip-hop acts. BACKUP PLAN: Blessed, Buddy Banter, Exasperation @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, May 18

PLAN A: Deaf Poets, Imagery Machine, Twin Ritual @ Soda Bar. Deaf Poets are a Florida garage rock band that supply copious amounts of fuzz and meaty hooks that you can really sink your teeth into. They’ll make your Thursday night a lot louder and rowdier, guaranteed.

Friday, May 19

PLAN A: Thundercat @ Observatory North Park. Thundercat is a pretty talented dude. Sure, he can play bass like a motherfucker, but he’s also not a bad singer and can write a great R&B tune. So yeah, Thundercat can pretty much do it all. PLAN B: Holy Grail, Monolith, Malison, Meltdown @ Brick by Brick. Holy Grail’s brand of heavy metal is about as old school as it gets: big riffs, denim vests, awesome logo, lots of hair. So if you miss the old-school ‘80s sounds of Maiden and Priest, they’re the band for you. BACKUP PLAN: L.A. Witch, Mr. Elevator, Keepers @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, May 20

PLAN A: The Crawdaddys, The Allyrgic Reaction, DJs Richard Whig and Glynis Ward @ SPACE. The Crawdaddys have made their place in San Diego history, first forming in the late ‘70s with a sound that merged garage rock with R&B, and the occasional Velvet Underground cover. Get ready to groove to some rock ‘n’ roll from a band that’s been at it since before you were born.

Sunday, May 21

PLAN A: Gloomsday, Soft Lions, Big Bad Buffalo @ Public Square Coffee House. Over in La Mesa, Public Square Coffee House is having a showcase of visual art and music that not only has some great talent, but is open to all ages. Three of San Diego’s best local bands will make it extra rockin’.

Monday, May 22

PLAN A: Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep @ Soda Bar. Turquoise Jeep made their name off of viral video jams like “Lemme Smang It,” and they’re still smanging more than a half-decade later, with an arsenal of hip-hop tracks that are hilarious, but still bump. PLAN B: Omega Three, Spice Pistols, Dream Burglar @ The Casbah. Need a show that brings the rock in ample amounts? Come here to catch some riffs from a trio of badass local groups that know their way around a fuzzy guitar.

Tuesday, May 23

PLAN A: Kikagaku Moyo, Sugar Candy Mountain, Hong Kong Fuzz @ The Casbah. Read my feature this week on Japanese psychedelic rock outfit Kikagaku Moyo, who can do both serenely hypnotic ballads and fiery freak-out jams. They’re a versatile batch of guitar- and sitar-slingers. PLAN B: Rodriguez, Arum Rae @ Humphrey’s by the Bay. Rodriguez has been one of the more inspiring comeback stories in recent years, undergoing a renaissance decades after essentially fading into obscurity. And his songs are great, which is the best reason to go see him. BACKUP PLAN: Hoops, Parts @ The Casbah.