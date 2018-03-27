Titus Andronicus, KRS-One and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Ray Concepcion Titus Andronicus

Wednesday, March 28

PLAN A: George Clinton, Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf @ House of Blues. George Clinton really needs no introduction. Anyone with even a passing interest in funk should be well versed in the Parliament and Funkadelic discographies. It’s good for what ails ya. PLAN B: Sisu, Witness 9, Battery Point, DJ Jon Blaj @ The Casbah. Sisu are an L.A.-based dark shoegaze project fronted by Sandra Vu, formerly of Dum Dum Girls. They’re joined by a couple of other great effects-heavy bands, so be ready to get lost in layers of hypnotic sounds. BACKUP PLAN: Schizophonics Soul Revue, Shake Before Us, Tigers of Bengal @ Belly Up Tavern.

Thursday, March 29

PLAN A: 3Teeth, Ho99o9, Street Sects @ Brick by Brick. Break out the leather and fishnets, because some industrial bands are coming to town and making some dark, heavy noise. Get there early enough to hear punk-rap outfit Ho99o9, who I interviewed last year. PLAN B: The Casket Lottery, Souvenirs, Miss New Buddha @ The Merrow. The Casket Lottery are an emo/post-hardcore band who began releasing new music back in the late ’90s. This will surely be at the top of the list for anyone who can’t get enough dynamic, driving rhythms and furious guitar riffs.

Friday, March 30

PLAN A: Heavy Hawaii, Smokescreens, US Underground @ Whistle Stop. Spend a Friday night with a batch of local bands topped by lo-fi, synth-heavy outfit Heavy Hawaii, who recently got back to releasing new music after a bit of a break. PLAN B: Lindi Ortega, Hugh Masterson @ Soda Bar. Lindi Ortega plays a contemporary style of country-rock that’s rooted in classic sounds but fits in alongside modern artists like Jenny Lewis. It’s beautiful, sad, wonderful stuff.

Saturday, March 31

PLAN A: Hand of God w/ Bill Orcutt, Tatsuya Nakatani, no know (sound band), Monochromacy @ Liberty Station North Chapel. Stay Strange always puts on really cool showcases of noise and avant garde music, and this spiritually-themed show will be transcendent. Read this week’s Short List for more info. PLAN B: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Ggoolldd @ House of Blues. Most people are probably familiar with OMD’s “If You Leave,” their mega-hit single that was featured on the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. However, they’ve got a catalog full of great synth-pop that ranges from super-catchy to cold and Kraftwerk-esque. BACKUP PLAN: Vundabar, Ratboys, Exasperation @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, April 1

PLAN A: Kelly Lee Owens, Carmen Villain, Mystery Cave @ Soda Bar. Read Scott McDonald’s feature this week on Kelly Lee Owens, a Welsh electronic producer whose self-titled 2017 album is a must listen. PLAN B: Mint Field, Quali, Memory Leak @ Blonde Bar. Tijuana’s Mint Field has been making some waves nationally of late, having just released new album Pasar de las Luces (see my review in this week’s Notes From the Smoking Patio). It’s a gorgeously dreamy set of pop music that’s tuneful but layered in effects. Make sure to get there early to be blown away by local shoegazers Quali.

Monday, April 2

PLAN A: Titus Andronicus, Rick from Pile @ Soda Bar. Titus Andronicus never puts on a bad show. They’re a punk rock party band that writes shout-along anthems, and even their sort of weird Dylan-esque new album A Productive Cough has its share. BACKUP PLAN: Pumphouse, Los Pinche Pinches, Roode @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, April 3

PLAN A: KRS-One @ Observatory North Park. KRS-One is hip-hop royalty, worth watching based on his Boogie Down Productions legacy alone. Also this show is $5, which is as good a deal as anyone’s going to find for a show of this caliber.