Ty Segall, Devendra Banhart and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Jan. 25

PLAN A: Stephen Steinbrink, Dear Nora @ Soda Bar. If you haven’t already, go back and read Ben Salmon’s feature from last week on Oakland singer/songwriter Stephen Steinbrink. His dreamy indie folk could be the soothing sounds you’ll need to make it through the week. BACKUP PLAN: Seratones, Casey Hensley Band, The Andrew McKeag Band @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Jan. 26

PLAN A: Lemuria, Cayetana, Mikey Erg @ The Hideout. Philadelphia band Lemuria has a little bit of punk edge, a whole lot of emo feelings and, most of all, a lot of exceptional pop hooks. So while their genre is up for debate, there’s no argument to be had over how great their songs are. PLAN B: The Donkeys, Dollie Barnes, Madly @ The Casbah. The Donkeys have built up a pretty strong following, making them one of the higher profile San Diego bands in recent years. And it’s no mystery as to why that is. Their warm, catchy folk-rock songs sound good just about anytime.

Friday, Jan. 27

PLAN A: Ty Segall, Meatbodies @ Belly Up Tavern. Ty Segall has released 14 albums in the last decade, which is a pretty impressive record for someone who’s still in his twenties. And most of them are pretty great, including his new self-titled record, which is out the day of this show. Naturally, he and his band rip live. PLAN B: Lydia Loveless, Angela Garcia @ Soda Bar. I generally prefer my country with a bit of sadness and raw, rock ‘n’ roll grit. Lydia Loveless does both, and her songs balance ragged glory with real heartache. It’s not a genuine Nashville sound, but it’s a little bit of twang with a lot of heart. BACKUP PLAN: Schizophonics Soul Revue, The Magnificent with Mighty Manfred, DJs Claire, Mr Mazee @ The Casbah.

Saturday, Jan. 28

PLAN A: Devendra Banhart @ Observatory North Park. While I can’t say I love every Devendra Banhart album, he’s released his share of excellent weird, psychedelic folk records to earn an automatic endorsement. His 2005 album Cripple Crow is his high point and is still weirdly wonderful after more than a decade. BACKUP PLAN: July Talk, Mona @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Jan. 29

PLAN A: Dreams Made Flesh, Pall Jenkins, Le Chateau, DJ J Splat @ Soda Bar. Dreams Made Flesh is headlining a show dubbed “Art Unites,” featuring music and visual art with the intent of bringing people together after a contentious election and amid a lot of hateful rhetoric and rancor. I like the idea that art can bring us together, and I also like all the bands playing, so I endorse this heartily. PLAN B: Death Eyes, Stalins of Sound, The Heartlights, Dethsurf @ Tower Bar. I also love punk shows, and this one features some of the most ass-kicking local punk bands you’ll hear. Get in the pit! BACKUP PLAN: The Blind Boys of Alabama @ Belly Up Tavern.

Monday, Jan. 30

PLAN A: The Gaslamp Killer, Trackstar DJ, DJ Artistic @ The Casbah. Run the Jewels is sold out. You’re bummed. But the official afterparty is here, with an appearance by L.A. beatmaker Gaslamp Killer. Besides, you never know. El-P and Killer Mike might show up. (I said might, don’t hold me to that.)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

PLAN A: AAN, Exasperation @ Whistle Stop. Portland’s Aan blends dreamy ‘00s indie sounds with swirling psychedelic rock and a bit of muscle for good measure. Make sure to come to this one a little early to hear Exasperation (ex-members of Ditches, Cuckoo Chaos), who also rock pretty hard. BACKUP PLAN: Communist Daughter, Cardinal Moon, The Lulls @ Soda Bar.