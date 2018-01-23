Ty Segall, Pinback and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Denée Segall Ty Segall

Wednesday, Jan. 24

PLAN A: Ty Segall and the Freedom Band @ Belly Up Tavern. Ty Segall likely won’t need an introduction for many readers, considering the prolific garage rock artist has released more than a dozen albums in the past eight years, most of them fantastic. He puts on a hell of a show too, so there’s no good reason to sleep on this one. PLAN B: Jessica Lea Mayfield, Sun Seeker @ The Casbah. Jessica Lea Mayfield is somewhere between country and grunge, and her songwriting is top notch. It’s earnest, atmospheric music with more than a little grit. BACKUP PLAN: Spirit Award, Wild Wild Wets, Jason Simon @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Jan. 25

PLAN A: Dream Burglar, Ghost Frog, Slum Summer @ Black Cat Bar. Dream Burglar is fronted by Justin Cota of Gloomsday and Bosswitch, but this project is a little bit darker and a little bit more punk than his other bands. But like anything he does, it kicks ass. PLAN B: The Deep Dark Woods, The Midnight Pine @ The Casbah. Canadian band The Deep Dark Woods are gloomy, folky and laced with psychedelia. It’s cool stuff, and a great match with openers The Midnight Pine, who are consistently one of the best bands in San Diego. BACKUP PLAN: Part Time, Los Blenders, Well Well Well @ Blonde.

Friday, Jan. 26

PLAN A: The Zeros, Strangers in a Strange Land, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ Soda Bar. Chula Vista punks The Zeros solidified their place in rock history when they first started up in the late ‘70s. But these old-schoolers are still ripping it up on stage, 40 years later. PLAN B: Taken by Canadians, Creature and the Woods, Bad Vibes, DJ Lexicon Devil, Operation Mindblow @ The Casbah. Taken by Canadians are holding a special record release show featuring a couple of other local rock ‘n’ roll groups, as well as the psychedelic visualists Operation Mindblow. It’s going to be a trippy good time, and with lots of guitars.

Saturday, Jan. 27

PLAN A: Arrington de Dionyso, Ben Bennett, Leah Bowden, Corey Fogel, Jerome Salazar @ Helmuth Projects. This show brings together a group of experimental noise musicians—headlined by saxophonist Arrington de Dionyso—who will be doing both solo and collaborative performances. It’s going to get weird (and awesome). PLAN B: Twin Ritual, Watch for Horses, Mannequin, Other Ways @ Soda Bar. Twin Ritual is a fairly new synth-pop band featuring Laura Levenhagen of Le Chateau, and they’re infectious and fun. This is their EP release show, and it’s a good idea to make it early to catchy moody post-punks Mannequin. BACKUP PLAN: Sights & Sages, The Paragraphs, Fashion Jackson @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Jan. 28

PLAN A: Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Boostive, DJ Stepwise @ Music Box. There are few names in dub as legendary as Lee Perry, and the Jamaican icon hasn’t slowed down during his nearly 60-year career. His space-age reggae is one of the island’s greatest exports. PLAN B: Reverend Horton Heat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Big Sandy @ Observatory North Park. I’ve never been a big fan of psychobilly, but I’ll make an exception for The Reverend Horton Heat, whose high-energy rockabilly has been a blast since the ‘90s. BACKUP PLAN: Piebald, Tough Age @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Jan. 29

PLAN A: Pinback, Major Entertainer @ The Casbah. Pinback has one of the strongest catalogs of music to come out of San Diego, and it’s always a worthwhile occasion when they play The Casbah. This is the first of three nights they’re playing, and a good way to get the week started. PLAN B: DVSN @ Observatory North Park. For a sexier, sultrier Monday night, chill out to the moody electronic R&B sounds of DVSN, who sound a little bit like The xx combined with Drake—if his loverman routine were more convincing.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

PLAN A: Pinback, Shades McCool @ The Casbah. If Monday night presents a bit of a hurdle to make it out, then it’s fortunate Pinback is also playing on Tuesday. This night also features excellent fellow locals Shades McCool, so don’t show up late. BACKUP PLAN: Naïvetè, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Oak Palace, New Me @ Soda Bar.