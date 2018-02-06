Typhoon, Anthrax and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Hernandez Typhoon

Wednesday, Feb. 7

PLAN A: Joey Cape, Brian Wahlstrom, Zach Quinn, Donald Spence @ Soda Bar. I can’t help but feel a little old now that singers from all of the cool ‘90s punk bands have now reached their sensitive, acoustic-dude phase. Take Joey Cape, singer of Lagwagon, as evidence. However, it turns out I like his acoustic songs better.

Thursday, Feb. 8

PLAN A: Allah-Las, Jenny O @ Belly Up Tavern. I don’t really mind that all of the Allah-Las songs sound as if the 1960s never ended. That’s because they’re well-written, tuneful nuggets of guitar pop that sound great in any era. PLAN B: Open Oscillator Showcase w/ Max Beta, Austin Speed, Drokar, Denim Robot @ The Casbah. Open Oscillator’s been happening for a few years in San Diego, allowing up and coming electronic artists to have their own beat-driven open-mic-type events without the mic. And while this event has planned sets rather than amateur jams, it’ll still be groovy.

Friday, Feb. 9

PLAN A: Pissed Regardless, Short Temper, Nerve Control, Burn Infinite, Surface Report @ Soda Bar. San Diego’s been producing some spectacularly nasty metal of late (very proud of this), and Pissed Regardless is one of the bands making it. They’re releasing a new EP of gnarly crossover thrash, and the pit’s definitely going to open up at this show. PLAN B: Lavender Blush, Quali, Witness 9, DJ Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop. For those who still want the volume but not the bruises, catch this showcase of shoegaze bands, headlined by gorgeously noisy San Francisco band Lavender Blush. They have the perfect combination of feedback and melancholy. BACKUP PLAN: Bosswitch, Low and Be Told, DJ Milky Wayne @ Black Cat Bar.

Saturday, Feb. 10

PLAN A: Typhoon, Mimicking Birds, Matt Dorien @ Music Box. Typhoon is a recent discovery of mine, and I like what I hear. It’s graceful, melodic and dreamy stuff—rock music that’s actually kind of pretty. PLAN B: SteLouse, Eric Victorino, Well Well Well @ Soda Bar. I don’t think I fully have a grasp on what SteLouse is. Sometimes it’s synth-pop, sometimes it’s R&B with trap beats, sometimes it’s rock. But it’s all pretty fun, so even if it doesn’t all make sense, I can dig it.

Sunday, Feb. 11

PLAN A: David Dondero, Fossils and Flowers, Cameron Royce @ Soda Bar. If one show of melancholy songs with quiet guitar plucking isn’t enough, then make sure to check out David Dondero. His songs are hushed, often gorgeous and still laden with hooks. PLAN B: Bikini Trill, Vakoum, Twin Ritual @ Blonde. I’m not really sure what to make of Bikini Trill, a reverb-heavy reggae-pop band from L.A., but I do know that Vakoum and Twin Ritual are two excellent San Diego bands, so that’s all the motivation anyone needs. BACKUP PLAN: The Phenomenauts, Prima Donna, Soraia @ The Casbah.

Monday, Feb. 12

PLAN A: Gary Wilson and the Blind Dates, Thugwave @ Bar Pink. Seeing beloved local pop weirdo Gary Wilson on a Monday night should remedy any early-week frustrations. His outlandish live show and catchy new wave melodies can make any school night better. BACKUP PLAN: Mochilero All Stars, Malachi Henry and the Lights, Crew D’Etat Brass Band @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

PLAN A: Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Havok @ House of Blues. I’ll confess that Killswitch Engage isn’t really my jam, but thrash metal legends Anthrax have put out some killer albums in their day. And new-school thrash outfit Havok are carrying on that head-banging legacy nicely. PLAN B: Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Two legends of Americana playing a full evening of music together. Sounds like a pretty good night to me.