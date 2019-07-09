Vaya Futuro, Horse Jumper of Love and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Carlos Juica Vaya Futuro

Wednesday, July 10

PLAN A: Vaya Futuro, Le Ra, The Slashes, Penny Pacheo @ The Casbah. From top-to-bottom, this is a great lineup of local and Tijuana bands. We especially recommend Tijuana band Vaya Futuro, who play gorgeous, hypnotic indie rock en Español that deserves way more national attention. PLAN B: Glitterer, Dnll @ Che Café. Our editor hates glitter. Like, really hates it. So while a band with a name like Glitterer might be a hard sell, he actually quite likes the one-man weirdo-pop project that manages to combine disco bass lines and garage rock. BACKUP PLAN: Nightmares On Wax @ Music Box.

Thursday, July 11

PLAN A: Horse Jumper of Love, Quali, Mariel @ Soda Bar. Despite having one of the worst names in music, Boston band Horse Jumper of Love play a slow-moving brand of rock that draws comparisons to Silver Jews and Low. It’s quite lovely at times, volatile at others, but it’s always interesting. BACKUP PLAN: Xiuhtezcatl, Mato Wayuhi @ House of Blues.

Friday, July 12

PLAN A: Dávila 666, Chango Rey & His Broken Heart Beat, Creepseed @ Soda Bar. Puerto Rico’s Dávila 666 practically reached legendary status with their 2008 debut, which was filled with short blasts of abrasive garage-punk. The fact that they disappeared for seven years only added to the legend. But now they’re back with a new album on the way and that same spirited live show that even inspires gringos to sing along to the Spanish lyrics. PLAN B: Cold Showers, Vacant Stares, Second Still @ Whistle Stop. This could have easily been a Plan A. L.A.’s Cold Showers combine shoegaze and post-punk—new-wave and no-wave—for a sound that’s both sexy and sad. BACKUP PLAN: Tori Roze & the Hot Mess, Ginger Cowgirl, Chloe Lou & The Liddells @ Winston’s Beach Club.

Saturday, July 13

PLAN A: ‘San Diego Pride Festival’ w/ King Princess, Mykki Blanco, Kinky Loops and more @ Balboa Park. A day filled with some great musical acts and DJs. We especially love genderqueer chanteuse King Princess (listen to the glorious “1950” right now) and Mykki Blanco, who’s putting out some of the best avant-garde hip-hop in the game right now. PLAN B: ‘Disco Goth 4’ w/ Alice Glass, Glass Spells, Ethics, Closeness, and DRÆMINGS @ Club 207. Readers might recognize Alice Glass’ name from her time in synth-punk band Crystal Castles. Her solo music is much more club-ready electro-pop, but it’s still dark AF. BACKUP PLAN: Spice Pistols, Skid Marks, Dumdum Boys, Red Brigade, Executives, Kid Galahad, Mr Firley, Bossfight, Diatribe, The Yucks @ The Casbah.

Sunday, July 14

PLAN A: ‘San Diego Pride Festival’ w/ Melissa Etheridge, Car Astor, TT the Artist and more @ Balboa Park. Check out this week’s music feature on Snow Tha Product, a former local who has some straight-up bilingual bangers and is headlining the fest’s Mundo Latina stage. PLAN B: Jackie Mendoza, Tulengua, Digigurl @ Soda Bar. Speaking of bilingual jams, Brooklyn via Chula Vista’s Jackie Mendoza plays hypnotic electro-pop that’s perfect for making out in dark corners (check out this week’s Smoking Patio section for more). BACKUP PLAN: The Havnauts, Los Pinche Pinches, Pink Eye @ The Casbah.

Monday, July 15

PLAN A: No Knife, Rob Crow @ The Casbah. Local band No Knife have been playing on and off for nearly two decades, but their combination of punk, hardcore and math-rock still manages to sound fresh after all these years. BACKUP PLAN: MOON + Bodie, Charlie Powers @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, July 16

PLAN A: FEA, Bruiser Queen @ Soda Bar. Two kick-ass, woman-fronted punk projects for the price of one. And with songs like “Feminazi” and “The Kill,” expect some down-with-the-patriarchy vibes. BACKUP PLAN: The Hiroshima Mockingbords, The Lucy Ring, City Windows @ The Casbah.