Waxahatchee, Sharon Van Etten and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Feb. 27

PLAN A: Glorybots, Blood Ponies, Con-Tact @ The Merrow. Sure, it’s a little nepotistic that we’re plugging Blood Ponies, the goth-core band fronted by former CityBeat music editor Jeff Terich. But hey, Glorybots and Con-Tact are pretty cool too. The former specializes in dark-wave tunes with stark, vulnerable lyrics from singer Jalal Andre. BACKUP PLAN: Darlingside, River Whyless @ Music Box.

Thursday, Feb. 28

PLAN A: Sharon Van Etten, Nilüfer Yanya @ The Observatory North Park. Sharon Van Etten took nearly five years to release her new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, and it was worth the wait. Ten meticulously assembled songs for the downtrodden and the desperately disillusioned. Get a drink, make it a double and prepare for all the feels. PLAN B: The Wood Brothers, Carsie Blanton @ Belly Up Tavern. The Wood Brothers have been making some excellent folk-country jams for over a decade, but we’re particularly excited about New Orleans singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton, who blends outspoken lyrics and rootsy instrumentation for a sound all her own. BACKUP PLAN: Auz Fontaine, Well Well Well, BRUIN, Mariel @ Soda Bar.

Friday, March 1

PLAN A: Junior Brown, Dave Gleason Trio @ The Casbah. This is definitely going to be a badass show. While he’s not exactly a household name, Junior Brown has been making killer country jams with his signature “guit-steel” double neck guitar since the ’60s. His forays into other genres like surf music have proved to be just as fruitful. BACKUP PLAN: Tori Roze & the Hot Mess @ Riviera Supper Club.

Saturday, March 2

PLAN A: Transfer, Keuning, The Color Forty Nine @ The Casbah. Please go back and check out Peter Holslin’s excellent feature from last week on local rockers Transfer, who recently reunited after a five-year hiatus and sound just as good as ever. Here’s hoping they make some new music soon. PLAN B: Generacion Suicida, Fuga, Underpass, Heat @ Tower Bar. L.A. band Generacion Suicida play a melodic type of punk that will appeal to anyone that thinks Misfits and Ramones songs would have been way better sung en español. BACKUP PLAN: Creature Canyon, The Jacks, The Shakes @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, March 3

PLAN A: Waxahatchee, Bonny Doon @ The Irenic. Katie Crutchfield (AKA Waxahatchee) has been unafraid to broaden her sound over the years. She started out more as a lo-fi folk artist, but 2017’s Out in the Storm saw her belting out catchy indie-rock songs with big hooks and declarative choruses. Expect a good mix of both on this night. PLAN B: OM, Emel Mathlouthi @ Brick By Brick. We’re not sure how much longer we’ll have to wait for New Mexico drone-metal outfit OM to release a new album (their last one was 2012’s Advaitic Songs), but we’re happy to see them touring again. Not saying this show is going to be as epic as the five-hour performance they did in Jerusalem in 2007, but it’ll be epic nonetheless. BACKUP PLAN: The 5.6.7.8’s, Scary Pierre, Babydoll Warriors @ The Casbah.

Monday, March 4

PLAN A: Beirut @ The Observatory North Park. We’ll be honest; we’ve kind of slept on Zach Condon since he first emerged on the indie scene as Beirut back in 2006. But he hasn’t stopped putting out his signature brand of nomadic folk, filled with brilliant brass instrumentation and his forlorn vocals. His new album, Gallipoli, is as good as anything he’s done. BACKUP PLAN: Julia Sage and the Bad Hombres, Sammy Brue, Chloe Lou & the Lidells @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, March 5

PLAN A: Novo Amor, Gia Margaret @ Music Box. Fans of early Bon Iver owe it to themselves to check out Welsh singer-songwriter Ali Lacey who plays under the name Novo Amor. It’s lush, tender and atmospheric folk that’s unafraid to wear its heart on its sleeve. Same goes for opener Gia Margaret. PLAN B: Metric, Zoé, July Talk @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. Canadian indie-rockers Metric have been making danceable rock jams since the early ’00s, but we’re particularly excited about seeing Zoé. The Cuernavaca, Mexico band has been churning out catchy rock songs for nearly two decades. It doesn’t even matter if you speak the language, it’s impossible to get their new single, “Azul,” out of your head. BACKUP PLAN: Adia Victoria, Dick Stusso, Pruitt Igoe @ The Casbah.