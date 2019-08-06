Weyes Blood, Mallrat and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Aug. 7

PLAN A: Weyes Blood, Dustin Wong @ The Irenic. Look, it’s a little early to be declaring “Album of the Year,” but our editor says he’s yet to hear anything better this year than Weyes Blood’s (real name: Natalie Mering) Titanic Rising. It’s a haunting collection of ballads that will make listeners invest in a fainting chair. PLAN B: blink-182, Lil Wayne, Neck Deep @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. Look, who knows if two-thirds of blink is gonna be any good or if Lil Wayne can still bring it live, but we think it’s worth the risk just to chant “a milli, a milli, a milli” over and over into the Chula Vista sky. BACKUP PLAN: Con·tact, Neutral Shirt, Memory Leak, KAN-KAN @ The Tower Bar.

Thursday, Aug. 8

PLAN A: Gauche @ Whistle Stop. When it comes to Washington, D.C., post-punk band Gauche, we get the comparisons to bands such as X-Ray Spex, what with those killer sax lines and all. We’d liken them more to early B-52’s—fun and danceable—but filled with a pissy punk-rock spirit. PLAN B: Beach Bums, Bad Kids, Sustivity @ Soda Bar. With a name like Beach Bums, it’d be tempting to think this L.A. band was just playing lo-fi stoner-rock. They do, but they also pepper in weird synth interludes, hip-hop and even some ’80s metal. It’s indecisive, but it’s cool. BACKUP PLAN: Carly Rae Jepsen and Phoebe Ryan @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay.

Friday, Aug. 9

PLAN A: ‘Redwoods Revue’ w/ Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, The Midnight Pine, Birdy Bardot, Cardinal Moon @ The Casbah. A great night of local music from the best collective of musicians in the city. Not a bad band on the whole bill. PLAN B: Sidney Gish, Julia Shapiro, The Licks @ Che Café Collective. Boston’s Sidney Gish mixes folk and indie-pop for some interesting results. Still, the real highlight for us is the inclusion of Julia Shapiro from the band Chastity Belt, who just released an excellent solo record (Perfect Vision) filled with haunting, lofi ballads. BACKUP PLAN: Ruby Haunt, Los Shadows, Glass Spells @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Aug. 10

PLAN A: Burmese, Solo Organ, Necking, Senji @ The FRONT Arte Cultura. Bay area noise-punks Burmese have been around in some form or another since the late ’90s and still make a jarring, often disturbing noise. This show won’t be for everyone, but it will be memorable. BACKUP PLAN: Lost Dog Street Band, Matt Heckler @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Aug. 11

PLAN A: Qui, Planet B, Inus, Hong Kong Fuck You @ The Casbah. Another show for the weirdos out there. L.A. band Qui have been playing bizarre and experimental noise-rock for well over a decade, while Planet B and Inus both feature members of local noise legends The Locust. So bring an open mind and maybe some ear plugs as well. BACKUP PLAN: Nas, Amari White @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California.

Monday, Aug. 12

PLAN A: Mallrat @ Music Box. Those in need of some seriously unshakeable ear-candy should listen to Mallrat’s viral hit “Groceries” ASAP. The 20-year-old Australian musician (born Grace Shaw) is known for her clever mix of pop and hip-hop and is poised to breakout big this year, so this might be the last time to see her in such an intimate setting. BACKUP PLAN: Rorre, Feelers, Almost Monday @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

PLAN A: Touché Amoré, Jeromes Dream, Dangers @ Che Café Collective. Given the recent revival of “emo” music, we’re not sure why L.A.’s Touché Amoré aren’t huge. Still, their “uniquely melodic and intense form of post-hardcore,” as our former music editor put it, has earned them a devoted following. BACKUP PLAN: Inure, Machine Politik, The Tale @ The Casbah.