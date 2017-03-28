Wire, Tinariwen and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Tinariwen

Wednesday, March 29

PLAN A: Wire, r beny @ The Casbah. If you missed my feature on Wire last week, make sure to go back and read about this legendary post-punk band who are celebrating their 40th year together. They’ve released a long list of amazing, influential records, and they’re still going strong. PLAN B: Methyl Ethel, Vorhees, Exasperation @ Soda Bar. Australia’s Methyl Ethel are a recent signing to 4AD Records, and they have a little of that long-running label’s dream pop sound in their blood. They also recall more recent psych-pop groups like Tame Impala, all of which combines into something trippy and fun.

Thursday, March 30

PLAN A: Tinariwen, Dengue Fever @ Belly Up Tavern. Tuareg band Tinariwen have been making rhythmically complex and groove-heavy desert blues for decades, though they’ve only found a Western audience fairly recently. And for the past decade, they’ve been delivering consistently amazing records that have a surprisingly universal appeal, despite the language barrier. PLAN B: Why?, Open Mike Eagle @ The Irenic. Why? is the odd group that doesn’t really fit into either hip-hop or indie rock very neatly, instead fusing both into a surrealist, poetic fusion. It’s good, weird stuff, however, and if you need to do some homework beforehand, listen to 2008’s Alopecia. BACKUP PLAN: Mild High Club, Frankie and the Witch Fingers @ The Hideout.

Friday, March 31

PLAN A: Bosswitch, Mrs. Henry, Mission Creeps, Strawberry Moons @ The Casbah. Read my feature this week on Bosswitch, who play a super fun style of heavy rock ‘n’ roll that sometimes results in broken instruments. That’s just the price of partying. PLAN B: Dog Party, Lovely Bad Things, Buddha Trixie @ Che Cafe. If this were an actual dog party, it’d definitely be worth putting on your calendar. But this particular Dog Party is a California garage punk duo with their share of catchy tunes that are just as much fun.

Saturday, April 1

PLAN A: Richard Ashcroft @ Spreckels Theatre. Richard Ashcroft has some pretty good solo records, but if I’m being totally honest, I’m recommending this show because he was the frontman in British neo-psych group The Verve. Their catalog holds up great after more than two decades, and he’s been known to break out highlights such as “Sonnet” and “Lucky Man.” PLAN B: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, Dams of the West @ The Casbah. Austin, Texas’ Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears are too much fun. They play rock music with a touch of blues and funk, and their live shows never fail to be a total blast. BACKUP PLAN: Agent Orange, Chango’s Psychotic Garage, On Drugs, American Blood @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, April 2

PLAN A: Delicate Steve, Body Song, The Lucy Ring @ Soda Bar. I cringe at the name Delicate Steve every time I read it, but the dude makes some highly enjoyable rock music, regardless of how un-rock his name is. His album This is Steve is full of mostly instrumental power pop and rock ‘n’ roll jams that are a blast to listen to.

Monday, April 3

PLAN A: Festival of Dead Deer, Silent, Micelves, Planet B DJs @ Blonde. Three One G has been kicking ass with its new Planet B night at Blonde, and the next installment is looking pretty incredible, with the return of early ‘00s noise-punk outfit Festival of Dead Deer, and one of my favorite bands of the moment, Mexicali noise-rock group Silent.

Tuesday, April 4

PLAN A: The Coax, The Fresh Brunettes, Bad Kids @ Soda Bar. Minneapolis’ The Coax are dark, druggy, disorienting and weird. They’re definitely the bad-trip kind of psychedelic rock, with a touch of goth and raucous punk for good measure. They get weird in a good way. BACKUP PLAN: Gayle Skidmore, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Joe Marson @ The Casbah.