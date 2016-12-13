Yasiin Bey, Head Wound City and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Yasiin Bey

Wednesday, Dec. 14

PLAN A: Wild Child @ The Casbah. I always get Wild Child confused with the Doors cover band of the same name, but I assure you there will be no covers of "Break on Through" at this show. Instead you'll hear upbeat, pretty indie pop tunes with great vocal harmonies. BACKUP PLAN: Coral Bells, The Lucy Ring, Little Heroine @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Dec. 15

PLAN A: Head Wound City, The Blind Shake, DJ Jules @ Bar Pink. Head Wound City gives one hell of a rib-crunching live show. For a supergroup that barely existed in the first place, they've been pretty active this year, and they're closing it out with a show to benefit LGBTQ charity The Center. PLAN B: X, Mike Watt and the Secondmen @ The Casbah. Los Angeles legends X are celebrating 40 years of making punk anthems together, which includes a four-night run at The Casbah. Four-night passes have sold out, but there are still tickets to individual shows, so go get 'em. BACKUP PLAN: The Dandy Warhols, Telegram @ Belly Up Tavern.

Friday, Dec. 16

PLAN A: Sky Children, Ultragash, Chill Pill, Gia George, The Fuzzy Ustins, Mirage, Blind Item, Opr8 @ Sleep Bedder. Read my feature this week on Tall Can and Generik, who are performing at this showcase as part of the bigger hip-hop collective Sky Children. It'll be a diverse and beat-heavy set of music. PLAN B: Eukaryst, Ruines ov Abaddon, Nukem, Fadrait @ Soda Bar. If you want your evening to get progressively louder, close out the night with a set of local metal bands, including death metal badasses Eukaryst and black metal bruisers Ruines ov Abaddon.

Saturday, Dec. 17

PLAN A: Yasiin Bey @ Observatory North Park. Yasiin Bey, better known as Mos Def, is responsible for his share of outstanding '90s era hip-hop jams (plus 2009's awesome The Ecstatic), but he's announced his impending retirement. We'll see if that sticks, but in the meantime here's maybe your last chance to hear "Mathematics" live. PLAN B: Xasthur @ The Merrow. Black metal musician Xasthur has returned after several years of quiet with—surprise!—a new set of acoustic music. Heís gone dark folk, so if you like your evil more laid back, he can soothe that savage beast. BACKUP PLAN: The Strikers, Systematic Abuse, Christ Killer, Iguanadon @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Dec. 18

PLAN A: Svelte, Kan-Kan, Pushing Daisies, Laje @ Soda Bar. Here's a San Diego band to keep your eyes and ears on in the new year. Svelte play a shoegazey style of post-punk that resembles late-'80s My Bloody Valentine at their noisiest. It's awesome, in a don't-forget-your-earplugs way. PLAN B: "For the Sender" w/ Alex Woodard, Tim Flannery, Sean Watkins @ Belly Up Tavern. Every year, around the holidays, Alex Woodard puts on a live show based on real-life letters, featuring a rotating cast of guest musicians. For more info, check out this week's Short List.

Monday, Dec. 19

PLAN A: The Lulls, Gary Wilson, Well Well Well @ The Casbah. I recently reviewed The Lulls' debut album, and they've progressed impressively since their early days as Ed Ghost Tucker. They're being joined by San Diego's resident weirdo Gary Wilson, and it should be a fun, bizarre evening.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

PLAN A: Retox, The Dabbers, Crime Desire @ The Casbah. If you didn't get your share of Justin Pearson this week with Head Wound City, his hardcore band Retox should ensure a good thrashing. Get there early for The Dabbers, who do a lot with a minimal instrumental setup. PLAN B: Le Chateau, Mordecai, Minor Birds @ The Merrow. For another option featuring great local bands, albeit local bands that aren't quite as noisy, head here for a set from excellent synth-pop trio Le Chateau, who have a setlist full of new material.