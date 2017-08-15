YOB, DJ Quik and more San Diego concerts

× Expand DJ Quik

Wednesday, Aug. 16

PLAN A: YOB, SubRosa, Nebula Drag @ Brick by Brick. Start your week (or mid-week, I guess) with some epic doom. YOB has one of the best catalogs in contemporary metal, though their 20-minute epic track “Marrow” is particularly next level. Get there early for the powerful gothic metal of SubRosa. PLAN B: Matthew Sweet, Tommy Keene @ The Casbah. Maybe epic doom isn’t your thing, in which case the power-pop of Matthew Sweet might be. Dude’s got hits upon hits. BACKUP PLAN: Spooky Cigarette, Creature Canyon, The Oxen @ Belly Up Tavern.

Thursday, Aug. 17

PLAN A: Part Time, Minor Gems, Oak Palace, Love Glow @ Blonde. Before the weekend hits, pregame with a set from lo-fi synth-pop outfit Part Time. Their music is catchy yet hallucinatory, with a slightly off kilter sound to every pop melody.

Friday, Aug. 18

PLAN A: DJ Quik, Scarface, Suga Free @ Observatory North Park. If DJ Quik’s name doesn’t come up in the discussion about the most consistent discographies in hip-hop, then something’s wrong. The Compton emcee has been releasing one killer G-funk album after another for 20 years. PLAN B: Dungen, Shadow Band, Brainticket DJs @ The Casbah. Dungen is the kind of band that never does the same thing twice. The Swedish psych outfit keeps on evolving, from noisy rock to spacious folk and electronic instrumentals. And it’s all solid. BACKUP PLAN: Pickwick, Prism Tats @ SPACE.

Saturday, Aug. 19

PLAN A: Dead Cross, Secret Chiefs 3 @ Observatory North Park. Dead Cross features Faith No More’s Mike Patton, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo and Retox’s Justin Pearson and Mike Crain, and they kick ass. Nutso noisy hardcore/thrash that lives up to the members’ collective resumes. PLAN B: Maceo Parker, DJ Greyboy, San Diego City Soul Club @ Music Box. Time to get funky. Parker’s performed with Funkadelic and James Brown, and he’s got more grooves than most musicians know what to do with. BACKUP PLAN: Mrs. Magician, Keepers, Goldettes @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Aug. 20

PLAN A: Mt. Pleasant, YS and Bakes, Bruin, Doc Hammer, Sol Orchid, Dark Thirty, Dream Joints @ Soda Bar. This daytime show at Soda Bar is a release show for Khene-Zine, and is being headlined by Mt. Pleasant, a new band featuring ex-members of Roxy Jones and New Mexico. The whole lineup is excellent, so if you feel like chilling in a bar on a hot Sunday afternoon, this isn’t a bad way to go. PLAN B: Warbly Jets, Schizophonics, The Oxen @ Space Bar (late show). Take a dinner break, and then come back to Soda Bar for another excellent set full of rock ‘n’ roll bands with loud guitars and all kinds of swagger.

Monday, Aug. 21

PLAN A: Wheelchair Sports Camp, TEC, DJ Pnutz @ SPACE. Wheelchair Sports Camp is a one of a kind band, mixing jazzy hip-hop with political activism and live instrumentation. They’re humorous, socially conscious and they’ve got jams.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

PLAN A: Warning, Conan, Temblad @ Brick by Brick. The week ends much like it began, with some epic doom metal. Warning released one of the best metal albums of the ‘00s, Watching from a Distance, not long before breaking up. They’re playing the entire album, so get ready for something crushing, yet emotional.